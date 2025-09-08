As you age, it’s not always easy to accept how your body changes. Lean muscle mass, bone density, and overall strength naturally start to decline. As a result, you become more susceptible to falls and injury. That’s why there’s no better time than the present to take action and make essential adjustments to your workout regimen. To determine where you stand, we’ve rounded up four quick tests that reveal your true fitness age after 45.

“Aging isn’t just about wrinkles or grey hair; your movement, strength, and recovery are all telltale signs,” says Leon Veal, level three certified personal trainer and head of nutrition and innovation at Styrkr. “After 40, many of us start to lose muscle mass, joint mobility, and cardiovascular efficiency without even realizing it. That’s why simple at-home tests can be so powerful. They reveal the physical effects of aging that are otherwise easy to ignore, and give you a baseline to improve from.”

When it comes to what exactly to look for when assessing fitness age, Robb McGeary, The Age Proof Coach at Age Proof, tends to favor health and performance markers rather than solely weight or BMI.

“When it comes to fitness and aging, what’s happening behind the scenes biologically and physically are better indicators than the number on the scale or a waist measurement, even though those two are still relevant,” explains McGeary. “Your strength, mobility, endurance and balance all reveal how well (or not) your body is aging. Grip strength, ability to move from the floor, stamina, and stability are true indicators of your fitness age.”

4 Quick Tests That Reveal Your True Fitness Age After 45

Grip Strength Test

“You can pick up a dynamometer for under [$20] on Amazon,” McGeary says. “Grip strength is a great predictor of longevity.” In fact, research says so! One study found that grip strength was a more effective indicator of cardiovascular mortality than systolic blood pressure.

This test is simple: Squeeze a dynamometer. An alternative is measuring how firm your handshake is to peers. Benchmarks: With the dynamometer, McGeary 45+ says males should aim for at least ~88 to 99 pounds of force.

Plank Hold Test

The forearm plank hold reveals spinal stability, core endurance, and muscular control. “A weak core leads to posture breakdown, back pain, and reduced balance,” Veal tells us.

Assume a forearm plank with proper alignment—core tight, hips level, shoulders stacked, and body straight. Benchmarks: 60 seconds = great, 30 seconds = average, less than 20 seconds = early decline.

Sit-to-Stand Test

The sit-to-stand test is a key indicator of core control, lower-body strength, and joint mobility. “If you struggle here, it’s often a sign of early strength and mobility loss,” Veal notes.

Begin seated, crossed-legged on the ground. Try to stand up without using your knees, hands, or additional support. Benchmarks: Standing up with no support = excellent. Needing assistance from knees or hands = room to improve.

Pushup Test

Pushups are the ultimate test of upper-body strength and muscular endurance. “Push strength is a key part of staying independent as you age,” Veal stresses.

Perform as many pushups with proper form as possible in one set—either modified or full. Benchmarks: Men: 10–15+ full reps = fit; Women: 10–12+ modified reps = fit.

The great news is you can boost your score through certain fitness and lifestyle changes.

“Fitness age is not fixed,” Veal tells us. “With consistent strength training, mobility work, and recovery strategies (like proper hydration and sleep), people in their 40s, 50s, and even 60s can reverse decades of decline.”

