5 Best Strength Workouts To Build Bone Density as You Age

As you grow older, maintaining strong and healthy bones becomes increasingly important to prevent osteoporosis and fractures. Strength training exercises play a crucial role in boosting and maintaining bone density, making them an essential component of any fitness routine for older adults. Here are five strength workouts to help build bone density as you age.

Remember to start with light weights, and gradually increase the resistance as your strength improves. Consult with a healthcare professional before beginning any new exercise program—especially if you have existing health conditions or concerns. With dedication and consistency, you can maintain strong and healthy bones well into your golden years.

Keep reading for five of the best strength workouts to build bone density as you age.

Workout #1: Lower-body Blast

The first of these strength workouts to build bone density as you age is all about blasting your lower body. This routine focuses on strengthening the lower body, particularly the hips, thighs, and calves, which are common areas for bone density loss as you age.

1. Squats

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower your body by bending your knees and pushing your hips back as if sitting in a chair. Keep your chest lifted and your back straight. Lower yourself until your thighs are parallel to the ground. Push through your heels to return to the starting position. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

2. Lunges

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Take a large step forward with your right foot, and lower your body until both knees are bent at a 90-degree angle. Keep your chest lifted and your back straight. Push through your right heel to return to the starting position. Repeat on the left side. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps per leg.

3. Calf Raises

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Lift your heels off the ground, rising onto the balls of your feet. Hold for a moment at the top. Lower your heels back to the ground. Perform three sets of 15 to 20 reps.

Workout #2: Upper-body Strength

This workout targets the muscles of the upper body, including the chest, back, shoulders, and arms, which are crucial for maintaining bone density in the upper body.

1. Chest Presses

Lie on a flat bench with a dumbbell in each hand, palms facing forward. Extend your arms upward, directly above your shoulders. Lower the dumbbells toward your chest, keeping your elbows at a 90-degree angle. Press the dumbbells back up to the starting position. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

2. Bent-over Rows

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand with your palms facing inward. Hinge at the hips, and bend forward until your torso is parallel to the ground. Pull the dumbbells toward your chest, keeping your elbows close to your body. Lower the dumbbells back to the starting position. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

3. Shoulder Presses

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and a dumbbell in each hand, palms facing forward. Bend your elbows to 90 degrees, bringing the dumbbells to shoulder height. Press the dumbbells overhead until your arms are fully extended. Lower the dumbbells back to shoulder height with control. Perform three sets of eight to 10 reps.

Workout #3: Core Stability

A strong core is essential for stability and balance, reducing the risk of falls and fractures. This workout focuses on strengthening the muscles of the core, including the abdominals, obliques, and lower back.

1. Planks

Start in a forearm plank position, engaging the core and glutes. Hold for 30 to 60 seconds. Complete three sets.

2. Russian Twists

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and your feet elevated, holding a weight or medicine ball. Twist your torso to one side, then to the other, tapping the weight on the ground each time. Perform three sets of 15 to 20 reps per side.

3. Bird Dogs

Start on your hands and knees with your wrists under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. Extend your right arm forward and your left leg back, keeping the hips level. Hold for a moment, then return to the starting position. Repeat on the opposite side. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps per side.

Workout #4: Full-body Power

This workout combines compound movements that engage multiple muscle groups simultaneously, promoting overall strength and bone density throughout the body.

1. Deadlifts

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and a barbell or dumbbells in front of you. Bend at the hips and knees to grip the barbell with an overhand grip. Keep your back straight and your chest lifted as you lift the weight by extending your hips and knees. Stand up tall, pushing your hips forward and shoulders back. Lower the weight back to the ground with control. Perform three sets of eight to 10 reps.

2. Pushups

Start in a high plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart. Lower your body until your chest nearly touches the floor. Push back up to the starting position. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

3. Dumbbell Squat to Press

Hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height, palms facing forward. Squat down, then explosively press the dumbbells overhead as you stand up. Lower the dumbbells back to shoulder height with control. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Workout #5: Stability and Balance

Improving stability and balance is crucial for reducing the risk of falls and fractures as we age. This workout focuses on exercises that challenge balance and coordination while strengthening the muscles responsible for stability.

1. Single-leg Deadlifts

Stand on your left leg with a slight bend in the knee. Hinge at the hips, and lower your torso toward the ground, extending your right leg behind you for balance. Keep your back straight and your chest lifted. Return to the starting position by squeezing your left glute and standing tall. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps per leg.

2. Bosu Ball Squats

Stand on a Bosu ball with your feet hip-width apart. Squat down, keeping your balance on the Bosu ball. Push through your heels to return to the starting position. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

3. Side Leg Raises

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your hands on your hips. (You can also use a chair for support.) Lift your right leg to the side, keeping it straight. Lower your leg back to the starting position with control. Repeat on the left side. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps per leg.