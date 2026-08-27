5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Banana Cream Pie, According to Chefs

Chefs share the chain restaurants serving standout banana cream pie.

We all have that one dessert that’s hard to resist, and banana cream pie is it for many. With its creamy filling, fresh bananas, flaky crust, and fluffy topping, it hits the sweet spot between rich and refreshing. But not every restaurant gets the balance right. To highlight the best spots, Eat This, Not That! asked Eva Filer, home chef, recipe developer, and food blogger at My Rad Kitchen, which chain restaurants serve the best banana cream pie, and these are the spots that stood out.

Marie Callender’s

When it comes to banana cream pie, sometimes the simplest version is the most satisfying. Marie Callender’s has long been a go-to for American pies, making it a natural place to start. “Marie Callender’s has built a reputation around classic pies, and its Banana Cream Pie is exactly the kind of old-fashioned dessert the restaurant does well,” says Filer. “Creamy vanilla custard, fresh bananas, and plenty of whipped cream come together in a flaky crust for a simple, nostalgic combination that lets the banana flavor shine.”

Village Inn

A great banana cream pie is all about the contrast between creamy, fruity, and flaky. Village Inn puts its own spin on the diner classic, offering a dessert with plenty of texture in every bite. “Village Inn’s Banana Cream Pie layers fresh bananas with creamy vanilla filling in a pastry crust, finished with whipped topping and a sprinkle of toasted almonds,” says Filer. “The combination of creamy filling, fresh fruit, and a little crunch from the almonds gives this classic diner dessert plenty of texture.”

Coco’s Bakery Restaurant

For anyone who likes ending a meal with a slice of pie, Coco’s Bakery Restaurant is worth a look. Its dessert menu leans into the kind of familiar, comforting sweets that have a timeless appeal. “Coco’s Bakery Restaurant is known for its pies, making Banana Cream a natural choice from the dessert case,” says Filer. “The combination of creamy filling, fresh banana, flaky crust, and whipped topping delivers the kind of straightforward, comforting dessert you’d expect from a classic American bakery restaurant.”

Black Bear Diner

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After a hearty diner meal, a classic slice of pie can be the perfect way to finish. Black Bear Diner keeps that old-fashioned spirit going with a banana cream pie that fits right into its comfort-food lineup. “Black Bear Diner’s Banana Cream Pie fits right in with the chain’s lineup of hearty, old-fashioned comfort food,” says Filer. “With creamy banana filling, a traditional pie crust, and plenty of whipped topping, it’s a rich but familiar dessert that’s especially satisfying after a classic diner meal.”

Perkins

Perkins has made a name for itself with its bakery-style desserts, and banana cream pie is a natural fit. This classic choice brings a sweet, creamy finish to a meal at the chain. “Perkins’ Banana Cream Pie features fresh bananas layered with a creamy vanilla filling and finished with whipped topping for a classic take on the diner favorite,” says Filer. “The combination of fresh fruit and smooth, rich filling makes it a simple, nostalgic dessert that fits perfectly with the chain’s bakery roots.”