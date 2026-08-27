5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Shrimp and Fried Okra, According to Diners

Diners share their favorite chains for delicious fried shrimp and okra.

Fried shrimp and okra is a classic Southern dish, found at many Cajun, Creole, and soul food spots, especially seafood chains. Whether as a platter with other seafood options like fish and oysters or just by itself, juicy shrimp always goes well with earthy, savory okra. Simple yet bursting with flavor, shrimp and okra are a truly delicious duo, and diners have their favorite spots to enjoy this staple dish. Here are five chains where the fried shrimp and okra are a big hit with hungry fans.

Eat My Catfish

Eat My Catfish diners can enjoy delicious Cajun-style fried shrimp with a side of fried okra. “Don’t get me started on their okra, it reminded me of good old fashion country style. It was evenly battered and fried just right,” one diner shared.

Skrimp Shack

Skrimp Shack has tasty fried shrimp po’boys, tacos, baskets and more, with the option of fried okra as a side. “I ordered the shrimp basket with fried okra. The shrimp are big and the fried okra is one of the best that I’ve had. They give you a lot of food!” one fan said.

Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp

Diners at Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp love the breaded fried shrimp and okra on the menu. “I am impressed with this seafood establishment. The fried okra was so delicious! Catfish, shrimp and oysters were on point. I can’t wait to try the scallops and more,” one fan said.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s is one of few fast-food restaurants with both delicious fried shrimp and okra on the menu. “It’s one of the sides they offer, and when it’s HOT it’s really delicious,” one fan said. “She’s right…that okra is fire,” another agreed.

The Catch

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Houston-based diners should pay a visit to The Catch for excellent fried shrimp, catfish, okra, and much more. “The food was absolutely amazing! I wish I could have tried more on the menu but I had the catfish nugget and popcorn shrimp basket with fried okra. I added a side of coleslaw that was amazing!” one fan shared.