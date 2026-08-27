5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Chicken and Mashed Potatoes, According to Diners

Diners share where to get crispy chicken paired with creamy mashed potatoes.

Fried chicken and mashed potatoes go so well together, it’s no wonder so many chicken spots offer this fan-favorite side item. The savory, creamy mashed potatoes perfectly complement the crispy, crunchy chicken (especially when the potatoes come with a great gravy) resulting in a truly indulgent meal that always feels a little special. Several restaurants have chicken and mash, but which are the ones diners go out of their way to enjoy? Here are five chains with the best fried chicken and mashed potatoes, according to fans.

Tender Greens

Tender Greens diners rave about the Country-style Fried Chicken which can be paired with creamy mashed potatoes. “Get the fried chicken with mashed potatoes and spinach salad! My go to,” one fan said. “Best lunch place. Great salads, steak, fried chicken, and mashed potatoes. I’m always a satisfied customer,” another commented.

Popeyes

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Popeyes is still one of the most popular spots to grab delicious fried chicken paired with the chain’s mashed potatoes with Cajun gravy. “I think Popeyes mashed potatoes are some of the best behind kfc,” one fan said. “I give the taters a 9…I always dip my blackened tenders in them. No sauce,” another commented.

KFC

Diners love KFC’s Original Recipe Fried Chicken, still considered one of the best fast-food options you can get, paired with regular mashed potatoes or mashed potatoes with gravy. “I’m sad because I’m in Japan for the year and they don’t serve mashed potatoes at KFC here. You don’t know what you have. Appreciate the mash because I can’t 😭,” one Redditor said.

Jollibee

Jollibee fans love the chain’s iconic Chickenjoy fried chicken and mashed potatoes with gravy. “Chicken dipped in mashed potatoes and gravy is 9.5/10,” one Redditor said. “Spicy chicken with mashed potatoes and gravy. Sandwiches are good as well,” another shared.

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken has classic fried chicken and creamy mashed potatoes and gravy diners love. “Best fried chicken I’ve had all year,” one fan said. “I had 3 pieces of famous recipe, mashed potatoes and gravy, mac and cheese, and strawberry jam on a biscuit. Moist, perfectly cooked.”