5 BBQ Chains With the Best Ribs and Potato Salad, According to Diners

Diners share top spots for tender, fall-off-the-bone BBQ and creamy sides.

Ribs and potato salad is one of the most common and delicious BBQ combos diners can get, an enduringly popular meal for good reason—what could be better than fall-off-the-bone ribs and creamy, tangy potato salad? Many BBQ spots and smokehouses have some version of this staple dish on the menu, along with a host of other slow-smoked meats and sides for a truly special platter. If you’re in the mood for excellent BBQ, the following spots get it right: Here are five chains with the best ribs and potato salad, according to fans.

Felix’s BBQ

Felix’s BBQ with Soul has fan-favorite Baby Back and St. Louis ribs on the menu to pair with the house-made potato salad. “We ordered the baby back rib dinner with sauce on the side so that we could try it with and without sauce. Amazing! Fall off the bone tender, smoky flavor. We also love the St. Louis ribs,” one fan shared.

Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse

Diners at Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse love the chilled Potato Salad and exceptional Baby Back Ribs. “Had the half rack of baby back ribs with the sweet sauce and they were meaty and very good. The sides of barbecue beans and potato salad were also good,” one diner said.

Bludso’s BBQ

Bludso’s BBQ has tasty potato salad to enjoy with the chain’s Pork Ribs and Dinosaur Beef Ribs. “If you go, bring an appetite because they don’t play!!! The Dino Beef Ribs are so very tender while the brisket is the best I’ve ever had,” one fan said.

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que diners can enjoy St. Louis Ribs, Baby Back Ribs, and BBQ Beef Ribs with a side of Picnic Potato Salad. “We had beef ribs, brisket, baby back ribs, and red hot sausage as our protein. The ribs were tender and flavorful, brisket was spot on (tender with the right amount of fat), and the sausage had a bit of a kick (to be expected) with great flavor as well,” one diner shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dickey’s Barbeque Pit

Diners at Dickey’s Barbeque Pit can get a side of Dickey’s “world famous” potato salad with the chain’s fall-off-the-bone ribs. “Great food. Ribs were the best. Talk about fall off the bone..definitely coming back. My son never likes ribs and he ate most of mine,” one fan said.