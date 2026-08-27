4 Beloved Fish Camp Chains Fans Say Are Worth the Drive

Diners share regional spots worth a road trip for fresh seafood staples.

Fish camps are coastal restaurants serving up the freshest, most delicious seafood staples diners can’t get enough of. While most fish camps are independent spots (usually in Florida), there are also some fish camp chains so good fans go out of their way to visit them, knowing they are guaranteed a fantastic meal in a pleasant, comfortable environment. From fried fish to oysters, shrimp, and all the sides, these restaurants are raved about for good reason. If you’re planning a little road trip, here are four fish camp chains fans are obsessed with.

Owen’s Fish Camp

Owen’s Fish Camp is a fantastic Florida-based chain with locations in Sarasota and Lakewood Ranch, known for its fun backyard atmosphere and beautifully cooked fresh seafood. “This is why we drive to Florida for vacation and look forward to food,” one fan raved. “If you are in the area YOU HAVE TO EAT HERE. The seasoned trout is a perfect dish and the cornbread crusted catfish with collard greens and grits is unbelievable. I’ve never in my life have had fish so tender yet the breading is unbelievably crispy. You better go here or miss out on proper seafood.”

Tia Juanita’s Fish Camp

Southeast Texas chain Tia Juanita’s Fish Camp is known for flavorful Cajun and Mexican-inspired seafood dishes. “I had never even heard of “Mexicajun” before, but after visiting Tia Juanita’s last Saturday, I’m officially a fan,” one diner said. I had the seafood enchiladas—so cheesy, creamy, and full of flavor. The fried ribs were also really good, and I got to try a little bit of everyone’s food at the table. Not a single miss.”

The Fish Camps

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The Fish Camps is a Florida-based chain serving up exceptional fresh seafood caught from the north Florida ocean. “Fresh, flavorful and generous portions!” one fan said. “We ordered the fried shrimp and fish and the fish of the day as well as the fried green tomatoes- a must have for an appetizer! We look forward to coming back really soon!”

Stinky’s Fish Camp

Stinky’s Fish Camp is part of the Dawson Group of restaurants, along with Stinky’s Bait Shack. “Stinky’s Fish Camp in Santa Rosa Beach is an absolute GEM on 30A—pure coastal magic in every bite!” one diner raved. “The blackened redfish? Oh man, it’s a standout—perfectly spiced, flaky, and bursting with flavor, often topped with that zesty lemon leek sauce over Brabant potatoes and veggies. Total flavor bomb!”