4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Pierogies, According to Chefs

Chefs share the chain restaurants serving some of the best pierogies.

Pierogies are the kind of comfort food that can be enjoyed in countless ways, whether you prefer a classic potato-and-cheese filling or something a little more unexpected. The Polish dumpling can be sweet or savory, and in the States, they’re not too easy to find, although they’re a popular dish. To highlight the best spots to grab the tasty dumplings, Eat This, Not That! turned to Eva Filer, home chef, recipe developer, and food blogger at My Rad Kitchen, to share her favorite spots. Here are the top four.

Pierogies Factory

A good pierogi can turn a simple meal into something special, especially when there are plenty of fillings to choose from. Pierogies Factory offers a wide-ranging menu for diners who want to stick with tradition or try something new. While there’s only one location in Wheat Ridge, CO, the restaurant also has a food truck that travels to different spots and you can hire them for private events. “Pierogies Factory stands out for its homemade Polish dumplings and impressive selection of fillings, from classic potato and cheese to sauerkraut and mushroom, pork, chicken, and more creative options like jalapeño,” says Filer. “With traditional and plant-based choices plus the option to pair pierogies with kielbasa and other Polish favorites, it’s a great place to experience both classic and modern takes on the dish.”

The Pierogie Place

Located on the East Coast, Pierogie Place has a few locations and offers a menu that gives diners plenty of options to explore. “The Pierogie Place is a great choice when variety is the priority, offering everything from savory pierogies like potato and jalapeño cheddar to sweet dessert versions filled with strawberry,” Filer explains. “The range of traditional and creative flavors makes it especially fun for anyone who wants to try more than the classic potato-and-cheese filling.”

Baba’s Pierogies

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For pierogi fans who appreciate traditional flavors, a classic preparation can be hard to beat. Baba’s Pierogies keeps the focus on familiar Eastern European flavors while leaving room for a few sweeter surprises. The Brooklyn-based NYC joint has two locations and is a go-to for New Yorkers. According to Filer, “Baba’s Pierogies is a strong pick for a more traditional experience, with classic potato-and-cheese pierogies that pair perfectly with fried onions and bacon.” She adds, “The menu also branches out with options like blueberry dessert pierogies, offering something sweet while still staying rooted in Eastern European comfort food.”

Pierogi Rulez

There’s something special about food made from recipes passed down through generations. Pierogi Rulez brings a taste of Polish tradition to the table with handmade dishes rooted in the owners’ family background. While this isn’t a chain, it is a delivery service for many Southern California cities.”Pierogi Rulez specializes in handmade pierogies and other traditional Polish comfort foods,” Filer explains. “The focus on handmade preparation and authentic recipes makes it a great option for anyone looking for a taste of traditional Polish cooking at home.”