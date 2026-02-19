6 Best Seafood Restaurants in America, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the seafood restaurants that truly stand out nationwide.

For seafood lovers, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to eating out. Whether you’re in the mood for something casual, quick or a fine dining experience, the choices are endless. But not every restaurant delivers the same level of freshness, flavor and finesse. To find the very best, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their top picks and these six seafood restaurants stand out for exceptional quality and dishes that impress.

Ocean Prime

For the best high-end night out, Ocean Prime ranks No. 1, according to Kelly Jaggers, personal chef, cookbook author, recipe developer, food photographer, food stylist, and founder of the recipe blog Evil Shenanigans. “This is the perfect place for a big date night or special occasion dinner,” she says. “The seafood is incredibly fresh and served both chilled – like in their impressive Seafood Tower – or warm – like the tender Point Judith Calamari.” Chef Kelly adds, “They also offer sushi rolls and nigiri, lobster bisque, and tasty sides perfect for sharing. The atmosphere is elegant and service is attentive.”

Captain D’s

For fast food, Chef Kelly’s favorite is the seafood chain Captain D’s.“Sometimes you just need a fried fish plank fast, and Captain D’s is as good as they get,” she says. “They offer more than planks, with other offerings like fried shrimp, grilled fish filets, and seasonal lobster rolls. Sides include breadsticks, green beans, and a pretty impressive loaded baked potato from a fast food place!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Josephine’s Gulf Coast Tradition

If you want to experience Gulf Coast seafood at its most creative, head to Josephine’s Gulf Coast Tradition. It’s a must-try place in Houston, Texas, according to Michelle Wallace, chef, owner & pitmaster, B’tween Sandwich Co and Top Chef Season 21 Contestant. “This restaurant does Third Coast seafood extremely well,” she says. “Chef Lucas pushes the limits on some classic Gulf Coast offerings, which will just wow you. From the jambalaya arancini, to the jerk fish collars, to the smoked redfish dip. It’s fresh seafood with a big flavor.”

Rockfish Seafood Grill

Rockfish Seafood Grill is a Texas regional small chain that’s the best casual spot to grab worthy seafood, according to Chef Kelly. “The grilled shrimp are some of the best, and come with a variety of seasonings and sides, but you can also enjoy grilled fish, seafood salads, and boils,” she says. “Some stand-out dishes include the Chargrilled Oysters served with grilled bread and the Roasted Jalapeno Cream Soup, which is rich and gently spicy,” Chef Kelly shares. “This is a great spot for a weeknight dinner or a casual date.”

The Boiling Crab

When you’re craving a seafood boil, The Boiling Crab doesn’t disappoint. “Cajun-style seafood boils are incredibly popular, and The Boiling Crab is one of the best,” says Chef Kelly. “You can order a variety of seafood or crawfish cooked to order and served in the seasoning of your choosing.” She adds, “Other menu items worth trying are the Fried Oysters and Gumbo. Tie on your bib, pull on your gloves, and enjoy!”

Kura Sushi

With 84 locations around the U.S., Kura Sushi is making a name for itself as the ultimate revolving sushi chain. Chef Kelly says, “perfect” for anyone who wants “a bit of variety as well as a fun atmosphere.” She explains, “Sushi comes along to each table on a conveyor belt under protective domes. They offer rolls, nigiri, and other specialties, such as egg tarts, ramen, and tempura. The rolls are fresh and well prepared, with both cooled and raw options.” Chef Kelly adds, “As you enjoy your food, you feed plates into a slot, and you win small prizes when you reach milestones, making this a fun place for kids as well as adults.”