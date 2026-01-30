6 Best Bagged Frozen Breaded Chicken Brands in Grocery Stores

Shoppers share the best bagged frozen breaded chicken for quick meals.

Frozen breaded chicken is one of the most convenient freezer items to keep on hand for effortlessly delicious, protein-packed meals. Whether you’re making chicken sandwiches, tacos, wraps, or simply throwing together nuggets for the kids, this staple grocery item takes no time at all to heat up, especially if you use an air fryer. So which ones deserve a permanent spot in your freezer? Here are six of the best bagged breaded chicken brands in grocery stores.

Applegate Lightly Breaded Chicken Tenders

Applegate Lightly Breaded Chicken Tenders are made with all white meat and gluten-free. “I loved these! They cook up quickly in an air fryer and taste great,” one shopper said. “Even better, they don’t contain corn ingredients, so my allergic daughter can finally have a store-bought GF tender!”

Great Value Fully Cooked Chicken Strips

The Great Value Fully Cooked Breaded Chicken Strips are made with premium white meat chicken and are a big hit with Walmart shoppers. “I was paying well over the price for so called name brand strips. I decided to try these and they are great. We like to toss chicken strips in homemade buffalo sauce, but others got soggy. These maintain the crispiness very well,” one customer shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Bites

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Bites contain 16 g of protein per serving, and many shoppers compare them to Chick-fil-A nuggets. “I saw a review of parents and a kid try like 10 different nuggets and rated this one the highest,” one Target shopper said. “Bought them and served them to my super picky kids that never all agree on a nugget and they all gave two thumbs up! Super excited, they went on and on about how much they liked them.”

Member’s Mark Spicy Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets

Member’s Mark Spicy Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets are made with white meat chicken seasoned with a blend of spices including cayenne pepper, paprika, and garlic. “Worth the buy! This was soo tasty, we used an air fryer to cook,” one Sam’s club shopper said. “We’ve made delicious chicken sandwiches, used it over rice and vegetables, even noodle dishes. It got a bit spicy towards the end for me but my wife loved it.”

Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks

Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks are delicious and versatile, shoppers say. “Straight up the best home air fryer chicken nugs around. You won’t be disappointed,” one Redditor shared. “We love these! The texture and taste is great,” another fan wrote in the reviews. “Our preferred cooking method is in the air fryer. They are great on their own, with dips, on salads, or tossed with sauce in a stir fry. Also I don’t find them to be too salty.”

Perdue Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders

The Perdue® Simply Smart® Organics Gluten-Free Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders are made with only organic, non-GMO ingredients you can recognize to create a gluten-free favorite. “Wow! I thought regular Perdue chicken tenders were good… these are GREAT! Can’t recommend them enough. Flavor, consistency, oven baked crispness, yum,” one Kroger shopper said.