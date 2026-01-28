These frozen chicken and gravy dinners deliver hearty comfort shoppers say tastes close to homemade.

If you are craving a good old-fashioned meal of chicken and gravy but don’t have hours to spend cooking it from scratch in the kitchen, you are in luck: you don’t have to. There are lots of delicious options in the freezer section of your local grocery store. What are the tastiest options at the supermarket? Here are the 5 best frozen chicken and gravy dinners in grocery stores.

Marie Callender’s Country Fried Chicken & Gravy

Marie Callender’s Country Fried Chicken & Gravy is a freezer aisle favorite. “Tastes Homemade,” writes a shopper. “Super good! If I plated this, it would look like it was homemade and also tastes homemade! Cooks quickly and tastes fresh! Also affordable and easy to find to purchase!” Another adds it is “Yummy” in a five-star review. “I love this dinner. I eat 2 to 3 a week. It has a very good close to home taste.”

Marie Callender’s Chicken Pot Pie Dinner

Marie Callender’s Chicken Pot Pie is a frozen pot pie with chunks of white meat chicken, garden vegetables, and gravy in a golden, flaky made-from-scratch crust. Each has 17 g of protein per serving and is made with no preservatives and no artificial flavors or colors. “These pot pies are something we eat often and are the next best thing to home made. Enough meat per pie and creamy gravy center with diced carrots. Soft flakey crust topping brings it all together,” writes a shopper.

Stouffer’s Chicken & Gravy

Stouffer’s Frozen Fried Chicken Meal is made with high-quality ingredients and features crispy white meat chicken, russet mashed potatoes, and homestyle gravy. “This stouffers fried chicken was delicious and you also get so much food for a great value. This tasted like a home cooked meal and it is very high quality. Great for a quick dinner,” writes a shopper. “A true classic. You really need to bake this one in the oven though, for best taste and consistency,” another adds.

Banquet Mega Bowls Frozen Country Fried Chicken

Banquet Mega Bowls Frozen Country Fried Chicken features white meat chicken fritters with mashed potatoes, homestyle gravy, corn, and cheese “Great craving satisfier,” writes a shopper. “Honestly one of my favorite TV dinners hands down. I’ve always enjoyed KFC famous bowls and these are pretty close in flavor but are cheaper and more convenient to keep.” Another calls it a “very good comfort food. This is my go to for a quick comfort meal. The flavor is good and it works great on a cold, snowy day—or any other time you want just a little extra warmth.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hungry-Man Country Fried Chicken

Hungry-Man Country Fried Chicken is an old-school classic. “I have dental problems and need soft food, and this just hits the spot. The chicken is tasty, and so is the gravy. I always use the oven, not the microwave,” a shopper writes. “I recommend cooking in oven with the plastic off. This makes a nice crust on the patties. The gravy is very good,” another adds.