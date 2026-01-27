7 Best Bagged Frozen Chicken Brands in Grocery Stores

From nuggets to tenders, these frozen chicken brands deliver easy, protein-packed meals shoppers trust.

Frozen chicken, whether they’re patties, tenders, nuggets or more, are perfect for keeping in the freezer because they’re usually precooked, which means it takes no time at all to heat up. This quality protein is perfect for when you want something convenient and nutritious but don’t want to spend a huge amount of time and effort prepping and cooking. So which ones are worth stocking up on? Here are seven of the best frozen chicken brands in grocery stores.

Just Bare

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Bites are made with boneless chicken breast, perfect on a salad, a mini slider, or on their own. “Best chicken nuggets ever, taste just like Chick-fil-A (honestly better in my opinion),” one Target shopper said. “I mist them with avocado oil before I air fry them and they’re 10x crispier.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Real Good

The Real Good Foods Low Carb Chicken Strips are breaded with chickpea flour and egg instead of flour. “Obviously this isn’t KFC, but I wasn’t expecting that — I wanted a healthier ‘cheat meal’ option,” one fan said. “The chicken is real, the breading has good flavor, and overall I was happy with them once cooked the right way. I’d definitely recommend using an air fryer for best results.”

Tyson

Tyson Southern Style Chicken Breast Tenderloins are made with 100% all natural white meat chicken and are a hit with chicken fans. “I really like these. The coating is nice and crunchy and doesn’t overtake the chicken,” one shopper said. “And, the chicken is not a ‘minced’ kind of thing. It’s definitely a nice piece of chicken, even the smaller pieces in the bag. Will definitely get this again when looking for this kind of thing.”

Great Value

The Great Value Fully Cooked Boneless Skinless Grilled Chicken Breast Strips are made with premium white meat chicken. “This is some of the best grilled chicken strips I have found,” one Walmart customer shared. “These are actual chicken strips. The taste is great, and this chicken is great to use in different dishes as well, not just to top salads or make wraps. Great tasting and perfect for anything you need it for.”

Sprouts

Sprouts Gluten Free Chicken Tenders are great both whether you’re following a gluten-free diet or not. “My husband went through a gluten free phase and picked these up. They are the tastiest tenders I’ve ever tried, they’re soft on the inside and crispy on the outside, very flavorful,” one shopper said. “He is no longer in the gluten-free phase but we continue to buy these, we make sure we always have a few bags in the freezer.”

Member’s Mark

Member’s Mark Grilled Chicken Bites are made with whole muscle chicken breast, and contain 16g of protein per serving. “I am hooked on these grilled chicken bites,” one Sam’s Club member said. “They are so flavorful and because they are precooked it makes lunch prep so easy. They heat up really well in the air fryer, I heat them for 10 mins at 370 and they come out nice and juicy. I will keep on buying them; hopefully Sam’s will continue to carry this great product.”

Kirkland Signature

Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks are fully cooked with 16g of protein per serving. “We have a regular night where we air fry these then toss them in teriyaki or orange sauce and serve with rice and broccoli. Super cheap, easy meal,” one Costco member said.