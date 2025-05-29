How Many Burpees Can You Do in 60 Seconds? Here’s What It Says About Your Fitness

Burpees might just be the most hated (and controversially effective) bodyweight exercise out there. Love or loathe them, they’re a brutally efficient test of your overall fitness. From cardiovascular endurance and coordination to explosive power and mental grit, if you’ve ever been gasping for air mid-set, you know exactly what we mean.

How many complete burpees can you do in 60 seconds? This simple challenge can reveal a lot about your conditioning level. It demands total-body strength, anaerobic capacity, and just the right amount of pacing, not to mention mental toughness to push through the burn.

Up for the challenge? If so, I’ll dish out how to perform a proper burpee, show you what your 60-second score says about your fitness, and give you the best strategies to improve. Whether you’re gunning for elite status or just trying to beat your last score, I’ve got you covered.

How to Complete a Proper Burpee

The burpee has earned its brutal reputation for a reason. It combines strength, cardio, and coordination into one nonstop movement. But your form has to be sharp to get the full benefit (and an accurate count).

How to Do It (Step-by-Step)

Start standing tall with your feet shoulder-width apart and arms at your sides. Drop into a squat position and place your hands on the ground in front of you. Jump your feet back to land in a high plank position—core tight, body straight. Lower your chest to the ground (chest must touch the ground to count). Push back up to the plank, then jump your feet forward to return to the squat. Explosively jump up, reaching your hands overhead. That’s one rep. Repeat immediately—no pauses, no shortcuts.

What Your Burpee Score Says About Your Fitness

Ready to test yourself? Set a timer for 60 seconds and count your chest-to-floor burpees; no half reps, no resting at the top. Your number is an excellent indicator of your total-body conditioning and work capacity.

Below Average: Fewer than 12 burpees. You’re beginning your fitness journey—time to build stamina, strength, and movement efficiency.

Average: 10 to 14 burpees. Respectable! You've got a solid base of strength and endurance, with room to grow.

Above Average: 15 to 20 burpees. You're fit and resilient. Your conditioning is solid, and your body recovers quickly.

Elite: 21+ burpees. Elite-level conditioning, explosive strength, and top-tier work capacity.

How to Improve Your Burpee Fitness

Want to level up your score and gas out less? You’ll need a mix of explosive strength, efficient movement, and smart conditioning. These tips and exercises will help you move faster and recover stronger.

Burpee-Boosting Exercises:

Squat Jumps: Build explosive power through your hips and legs.

Push-Ups: Strengthen the upper body phase of the burpee and improve chest-to-floor control.

Mountain Climbers: Enhance your plank-to-stand transition with speed and core stability.

Kettlebell Swings: Boost hip explosiveness and anaerobic endurance.

High-Rep Air Squats: Build leg stamina for faster transitions between reps.

Form Tips:

Keep your core tight : avoid sagging during the plank and push-up.

Land softly: soft landings on the jump to protect your knees and keep your rhythm smooth.

Breathe consistently: exhale during the jump to avoid gassing out too soon.

Find your rhythm: a steady pace beats all-out speed that fizzles after 20 seconds.

How Often to Train & Test

Burpees are intense, so frequency and recovery matter. Here’s how to structure your training for max results without burning out:

Train burpees or variations 2 to 3 times per week as part of a HIIT workout or circuit.

Pair them with strength work (squats, push-ups, rows) to build foundational power.

Test your 60-second max once every 3 to 4 weeks to track progress.

to track progress. Include active recovery days with walking, mobility, or low-impact cardio to stay fresh.

Final Thoughts:

Burpees are a no-BS benchmark for total-body fitness. Your 60-second score reflects your strength, grit, and overall conditioning. Don’t be discouraged if you’re not yet where you want to be. Stay consistent, train smart, and you’ll be racking up reps and respect in no time.