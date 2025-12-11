 Skip to content

This 7-Minute Standing Routine Strengthens Arms Better Than Weight Machines After 50

Expert-Recommended
Rebuild confident arm strength in 7 minutes, right at home.
Avatar for Karl Lehmann
By
December 11, 2025

Reaching for a heavy pan on the top shelf or lifting grocery bags into your car used to feel effortless, but somewhere along the way, those simple tasks started feeling harder. The good news is you don’t need a gym membership or expensive weight machines to rebuild your arm strength. Here’s a simple 7-minute standing routine that can help you regain confidence in your upper body at any age.

Why Arm Strength Matters After 50

mature happy fitness woman flexing, concept of habits for women to offset aging
Shutterstock

In my experience as a Health and fitness instructor at East Jefferson General Hospital, I have observed that older adults often lose the ability to raise their arms above their heads. This is either due to a lack of exercise or an injury.

The exercises are pretty simple and can be done anywhere at any time.

For each exercise, do them for about 30 seconds with 15-30 seconds of rest between exercises.

Arm Circles

illustration of arm circles
Shutterstock
  • Hold the arms out to the side at shoulder height
  • Make small circles with the arms forward for 15 seconds and backwards for 15 seconds
  • Palms will be facing downward, but to add variety palms can be facing forward or backwards to feel the exercise in different areas of the shoulders

Lateral Raises

Woman doing double arm side or lateral raises to overhead extension exercise. Flat vector illustration isolated on white background
Shutterstock
  • Start with the arms down by your side and palms facing your outer thighs
  • Lift them out to the side to shoulder height
  • Bending the elbows will make this movement easier, but as you get better at it try to do it with straight arms

Front Raises

Man doing double arm front raises exercise. Flat vector illustration isolated on white background
Shutterstock
  • Start with arms down in front of your thighs
  • Raise them forward with the palms facing downward to shoulder height

Palm Presses

Palm Presses, Woman praying.Beautiful woman meditates. Zen and relaxation. Flat vector illustration isolated on white background
Shutterstock
  • Start with your hands together like you are praying
  • The hands should be at chest height
  • Press the palms together for about 2-3 seconds while breathing out
  • Rest for 2-3 seconds and repeat for 30 seconds

Shoulder Blade Squeezes

hot pack joint palsy pain range of motion rotator cuff spine neck blade relief winging back test
Shutterstock
  • Start with arms straight forward
  • Pull them back as you squeeze your shoulder blades together
  • Hold the squeeze for 2-3 seconds while breathing out
  • Rest for 2-3 seconds and repeat for 30 seconds
  • To add difficulty, pull back with your elbows higher to engage the upper back muscles
  • This is a great exercise for posture

Overhead Presses

Man doing bodyweight military press. Overhead shoulder press exercise. Flat vector illustration isolated on white background
Shutterstock
  • Start with the hands near your ears and palms facing forward
  • Lift your hands towards the ceiling
  • This will be one of the more challenging exercises to complete

How Often You Should Do This Routine

workout planner goals
Shutterstock

These exercises train most of the upper body muscle groups and help you complete ADLs, activities of daily living. Several of these movements also improve your posture by strengthening the back muscles.

One common mistake people make is doing too much too fast. Listen to your body and if an exercise hurts, don’t do it. Lowering the length of time per exercise can be a way to start easier and help avoid possible injuries. As the exercises get easier, start doing them for longer.

Since this routine is low impact, this routine can be done every day. For a novice exerciser, I’d recommend doing this 2-3 times a week and doing it every other day. This will allow the muscles to recover from the exercises. As the routine gets easier, add another day to the week.

What Results You Can Expect After 4-6 Weeks

Happy athletic couple flexing their muscles after working out in a gym and looking at camera.
Shutterstock

Physiologically, it takes the body about 8 weeks to see full effects of a workout routine, but you will start to feel stronger almost immediately. This is the body’s neurological system becoming more efficient and trying to recruit more muscles.

Doing simple tasks, like opening a can or reaching for something on a higher shelf, will seem easier. That is your body telling you that it’s stronger, but it is super important to keep the routine up even when you start to feel stronger. We lose strength very fast, especially as we age.

Karl Lehmann
Karl Lehmann is a certified fitness professional and Wellness Center Lead at East Jefferson General Hospital in New Orleans.
