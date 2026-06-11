If You Can Hold a Forearm Plank This Long After 60, Your Core Stability Is Stronger Than 90% of Peers

Over 60? Hold a forearm plank this long and your core beats 90% of your peers.

The forearm plank is an exercise personal trainers love for older adults. It’s stellar for boosting core stability and improving balance. Plus, it’s easy on the wrists. This isometric bodyweight exercise involves holding your body completely straight while remaining balanced on your elbows, forearms, and toes. Balance is key as you age, along with building solid core strength.

If you’d like to learn whether your core stability is stronger than 90% of your peers, see if you can hold a forearm plank this long after 60.

The Difference Between Core Stability and Core Strength

Core stability is quite different from core strength.

According to Carly Harvey, a personal trainer, online coach, and Clubbercise instructor at Champneys, “Core strength is the ability of the core muscles to generate force, to carry heavy loads, whereas core stability is the ability to maintain spinal and pelvic alignment during movement or resisting movement.”

The Benefits of Performing Planks as You Age

The forearm plank is a stellar way to assess your body’s ability to preserve spinal alignment against the pressure of gravity.

“This type of exercise makes the core muscles work together to stabilize the spine, pelvis, and shoulders; it’s very different from conventional core exercises that produce force, e.g., sit-ups,” Harvey explains. “Post-60, this type of exercise is so important because core stability is closely linked to balance, posture, mobility, and fall prevention.”

Which Muscles Are Engaged During a Forearm Plank?

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When performing a forearm plank, the main muscles engaged include the core muscles—rectus abdominis, transverse abdominis, internal and external obliques, erector spinae, shoulders, glutes, and the deep stabilizing muscles surrounding the spine and pelvis.

“These muscles are so important for healthy aging as they help maintain good posture and support the lower back to keep a person independently moving in everyday life,” Harvey tells us. These muscles protect the body by improving balance and keeping the body stable to avoid falls and injuries.”

How To Do a Forearm Plank

Assume a forearm plank by placing your forearms on the ground, elbows under your shoulders, and arms parallel to your body, shoulder-width apart. Keep your body straight from head to heels. Activate your core, legs, and glutes while holding the position.

How Long To Hold It

For adults 60+, the longer you can hold a plank with proper form, the more it signals how strong your core stability truly is. It’s essential to keep in mind that you can increase your plank hold time with regular practice, but your main focus should be good form and proper alignment.

According to Harvey, “An elite ‘stronger than average’ time scale would be 90 seconds or more; these benchmarks are based on functional fitness assessments.”