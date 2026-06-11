4 Wall Exercises That Reverse Rounded Shoulders Faster Than Yoga After 60

Strengthen and stretch your upper-body muscles to help reverse a hunched posture.

Aging can present many changes in your life—and your body. One physical challenge is rounded shoulders. This imbalance occurs as a result of the weakening of the muscles in your upper neck and back, gravity, and for sitting over the years. Your shoulders basically pull forward and can create a somewhat hunched posture.

“Common lifestyles lead to people hunching over more than is healthy, without doing anything to counterbalance all the time they spend leaning forward. Your muscles respond and adapt to this in a way that is so slow, it doesn’t usually feel noticeable,” explains Domenic Angelino MS, MPH, CSCS, CPT, a Brown University educated fitness expert with a background in the psychosocial and physiologic aspects of exercise science. “However, after years of repeating similar unhealthy posture day-in and day-out, eventually, the effects compound. The older someone is, the more time they have for these sorts of behaviors to have an effect that compounds enough that it becomes clearly noticeable.”

Although this isn’t exactly exciting news, there is something you can do about it. We spoke with Angelino, who suggests four wall exercises you can integrate into your exercise routine that can help reverse rounded shoulders faster than yoga.

“Wall exercises that help improve rounded shoulders do one of two things: they either strengthen upper back muscles that are weak, or stretch shoulder and chest muscles that are tight. Both can help address rounded shoulders to some degree,” Angelino tells us.

So head to a wall, and let’s get started!

Wall Row

“This exercise can help strengthen upper back muscles that are responsible for pulling rounded shoulders back into a neutral healthy alignment. It can be made harder by standing at more of an angle against the wall. The steeper the angle, the more challenging it will be,” Angelino explains.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Begin standing tall with your back pressed against the wall and feet planted a few inches ahead of you. Hold a pair of lightweight dumbbells with your arms extended in front of you. Alternatively, use just your body weight. Brace your core. Pull your elbows back, keeping them close to your sides. Pause for a moment at the end of the row. Return to the start position.

Wall Chest Stretch

“This exercise lets you stretch your front shoulders and chest by holding onto the wall with your arm as you turn your body away from the wall,” Angelino notes. “Rounded shoulders are often caused by these two muscles being tight, and this exercise lets you stretch both, to some degree, at the same time.”

Begin standing tall next to a wall. Position your forearm closest to the wall against the surface with your elbow bent to roughly 90 degrees at shoulder height. Step the same-side foot slightly forward as you gently rotate your torso away from the wall. Stop once you feel a light stretch across the front of your shoulder and chest. Repeat on the other side.

Scapular Wall Slide

“Rounded shoulders can be combated by strengthening muscles of your rotator cuff that are responsible for retracting your scapulae: pulling your shoulder blades back,” Angelino points out. “This exercise lets you practice doing so in a way that mimics the way those muscles would have to act in real life when maintaining healthy shoulder alignment.”

Begin standing with your back, head, and hips against a wall. Lift your arms up to form a goal post position. Slowly raise and lower them while keeping contact with the wall.

Wall Upper-Back Hold

“This exercise lets you train your upper back muscles by holding them in a position that requires constant contraction. It builds upper back muscular endurance in a way that strengthens the muscle groups that tend to be weakest when dealing with rounded shoulders,” says Angelino.