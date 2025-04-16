7Up Just Launched a Wild New Flavor For Summer

Summer is my favorite season of the year. I love the sun and the sand, the smell of coconut-infused sunscreen, fragrant flowers blooming, and even chlorine and salt water. I also live for the food – anything grilled, freshly cut watermelon, lemonade, you get the idea. Food and drink companies are well aware of warm weather nostalgia, so many opt to drop limited-edition summer-spiked flavors of our favorite foods. Recently, a new 7-Up flavor appeared at Kroger grocery stores, creating quite a buzz.

7Up Endless Summer soda is your favorite citrus, fresh soft drink infused with summer goodness. It's available now exclusively at Kroger stores, and shoppers say it's totally worth the hype. It comes in regular and zero-sugar options, in bottles and cans.

"7UP just entered the summer drinks chat with a new soda that sounds absolutely perfect! Rolling into Kroger stores right now is the new Endless Summer flavor which is 7UP blended with watermelon and strawberry flavors. It has been spotted at stores this weekend so be on the lookout at any Kroger or Kroger owned chains and this comes in both 12 packs of cans and 20oz bottles in both regular and zero. Are you going to give this one a try?" Snackolator announced in an Instagram post.

Shoppers ran out to stores to try the new soft drink flavor. "Definitely gonna try it," one commented. "I got mine today.!!!❤️🙌🏖⛱️ @7up," another added.

While many people are dying to drink it out of the can, some suggest it could make a great mixer. "Perfect to mix for summer cocktails 🍉🍓😍," one person wrote.

The biggest complaint? The exclusivity at Kroger, a store many people don't live near. "I wish this wasn't just at Kroger 😔 I no longer live near one," writes a shopper. "I'm tired of this good stuff only being at Kroger…" agreed another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

If you don't live near a Kroger-owned store, food blogger Markie Devo recommends checking e-Bay. "eBay sellers are like 👏🏻 right now. New limited edition 7UP Endless Summer Watermelon & Strawberry.🥤 Avilable in bottle and can, full-sugar and zero. 🛒Spotted at a few Kroger stores now, nationwide at Kroger & family of stores on April 7th," he wrote in a post. "The online sellers are SO annoying," a shopper commented. "who is buying it from them for triple and not knowing how flat they will be after shipping," another added.