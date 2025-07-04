11 Best Costco Items With Discounts This Week

Shopping at Costco is all about unearthing weird and wonderful bargains, and the warehouse chain gets it—there’s a whole section on the site called “Treasure Hunt” encouraging members to explore new bargains, save money, and hopefully find those must-have items you don’t know how you lived without. So what’s standing out this week at the giant warehouse chain? Whether you’re looking for a new knife set or meat for the summer grill, these deals will be gone before you know it. Here are 11 of the best Costco items with discounts this week.

Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Patties

The Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Patties are $26.43, down from $32.43. “My family’s favorite, best tasting burger I can find. Nutritional value is better than standard burgers, and while KOP Costco only has the 85/15, I find it moist and never any gristle,” one member said.

Foster Farms Take Out Crispy Chicken Wings

Costco shoppers love the Foster Farms Take Out Crispy Chicken Wings ($18.71 down from $22.71). “Did them up in a couple batches in the air fryer according to directions except I added three minutes (I always add a little time with my Gourmia air fryer). The wings were tender without being ‘mushy’ and had a good flavor,” one Redditor shared.

Kirkland Signature Frenched Lamb Rack

Get $4 off the Kirkland Signature Frenched Lamb Rack this week (around $22.31 a package). “Costco lamb is amazing! We usually marinate overnight and then grill. I have done both directly on the grill and putting it on a tray to slow cook. It does take a while but so worth it,” one happy shopper said.

Haagen Dazs Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Ice Cream Bars

Haagen Dazs Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Ice Cream Bars are $12.27 down from $15.77 (warehouse only). “We both slightly preferred the Haagen-Dazs bars over the Kirkland ones, but both were pretty good. We both noted that the Kirkland bar had a ‘waxier’ (unpleasant) chocolate coating than the Haagen-Dazs ones,” one Redditor said.

Nescafe Taster’s Choice Instant Coffee

Nescafe Taster’s Choice Instant Coffee, House Blend is $14.69, down from $14.69. “This coffee is an oldie but goodie! It’s been my family’s choice for 40 years now. A favorite of my mother passed down to me,” one shopper said. “I have been drinking this for years, one cup each morning, it has less acid and such a good clean taste,” another commented.

Huggies Pull-Ups

Huggies Pull-Ups Plus Training Pants are $31.99 down from $39.99, and members love the convenience for potty-training. “Very cute design and absorbent for both boys and girls and still love the velcro sides,” one shopper said. “We’ve been using Huggies Pull-Ups for a few months now, and they’ve made potty training so much easier. I love that they’re easy for my toddler to pull up and down on their own, it really helps build independence,” another agreed.

Nutramax Cosequin Joint Health Supplement

Costco has the fan-favorite Nutramax Cosequin Joint Health Supplement Plus MSM and HA for $54.99 down from $74.99. “I have a large (85 lbs) senior dog, who is developing some mobility issues. Vet recommended this product, She’s still no puppy, but moves much better since adding this to her daily care,” one member shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Henckels Forged X 14-piece Knife Block Set

Costco members highly rate the Henckels Forged X 14-piece Knife Block Set, currently $129.99 down from $199.99. “A better than average knife set,” one member said. “It’s not in a category like Hexclad or other higher end knives but they are a great addition for everyday use. All of the knives have a nice sharp edge and good weight. They feel comfortable in hand and when using. When factoring in the price point, it’s an excellent buy.”

Colgate Total Active Prevention Toothpaste

Stock up on your toothpaste essentials with Colgate Total Active Prevention Toothpaste, on sale for $12.99 down from $18.99. “Colgate wash the only toothpaste I used growing up but now there’s so many different brands. I’ve tried just about all. Now I’m happily back to Colgate. It’s the best,” one shopper said.

San Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water

San Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water is $5.50 off at $20.11. Costco members love how it’s the perfect alternative to unhealthy sodas. “I was at first reluctant to try, but soon Pellegrino became a constant in my fridge. It/s a drink we all look forward to, especially with some grape juice,” one said.

Salt & Pepper Wonderful Pistachios

A three pound bag of Salt & Pepper Wonderful Pistachios is $16.99 down from $20.99, a truly great deal. “Well a huge bag of Pistachios with the Salt and Pepper, can’t beat the price and the taste!” one Costco member said. “Wonderful fresh and delicious! I love the salt and pepper added to the pistachios and my daughter loves it too. Size wise though pistachios are not too big but medium and some small,” another agreed.