7 Affordable Hot Dog Brands Made With Real Beef

These budget-friendly beef hot dogs don’t skimp on quality.

Cheap hot dogs have historically been synonymous with low-grade mystery meat, but these days shoppers have access to value options where they don’t have to compromise on quality. Yes, there are fancy gourmet hot dogs that cost more, but there are also plenty of budget-friendly options shoppers love. So which ones are worth grabbing on your next grocery store haul? Here are five affordable hot dog brands made with real beef.

Member’s Mark Beef Hot Dogs

Member’s Mark Beef Hot Dogs are known for quality and value (check your local warehouse for exact prices). “These are some of the best beef hot dogs I’ve ever cooked. They brown like the red ones and have a good flavor,” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Beef Dinner Franks

Kirkland Signature Beef Dinner Franks are another affordable option (as with Sam’s Club, check your local warehouse for pricing). “Best beef hot dog I have ever tasted! Better than Nathans, Ball Park, and so many others that claim to be the best tasting!” one shopper said. The $1.50 Costco food court hot dog /soda combo cannot be beat for value.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hebrew National Beef Franks

Hebrew National Beef Franks are an excellent affordable option, especially when they’re on sale. Walmart shoppers can get a 20-dog family pack for $15.94, which is the online price, so your local store is probably cheaper. “These are the best hot dogs available everywhere at a reasonable price,” one shopper said. “There may be some boutique dogs that are tastier, but they have limited availability and ridiculous prices.”

Nathan’s Famous Skinless Beef Franks

Nathan’s is another fantastic choice for an affordable all-beef hot dog ($12.97 for 14 at Walmart for online pricing). The brand is popular for taste and quality, and a must-have when it’s on sale. Some shoppers even eat them cold, they’re that good!

Oscar Mayer Classic Beef Franks

Oscar Mayer Classic Beef Franks are a great value 100% beef hot dog, around $7.99 for 10. “Great taste and very juicy. Good sale price,” one shopper said about these no fillers or by-product hot dogs. These are definitely one of the best budget-friendly options.

Trader Joe’s Uncured Beef Hot Dogs

Trader Joe’s Uncured Beef Hot Dogs are excellent value—$3.99 for six all-beef hot dogs at my local Los Angeles TJ’s. “Our all-Beef, Uncured Hot Dogs contain no added nitrates or nitrates (except those that occur naturally in sea salt and cultured celery powder), and cook up wonderfully well on the grill, in the frying pan, or immersed in boiling water (or beer, we should add!),” the chain says.

Simply Nature Organic Uncured Beef Hot Dogs

Simply Nature Organic Uncured Beef Hot Dogs at Aldi is $4.39 for six dogs. “These gluten free hot dogs are non-GMO and are made with 100% grass fed beef. The beef used for these tasty hot dogs is made with no antibiotics and no added hormones. There’s also no nitrates or nitrites added, so you’re sure to get the best quality hot dogs at the prices you love,” the brand says.