7 Worst Hot Dogs To Stay Away From Right Now 

Whether you’re firing up the grill for a weekend barbecue or grabbing a quick bite for lunch, not all hot dogs are worthy of your money and fridge space. While hot dogs are an easy go-to comfort food, many franks are filled with junk ingredients and loaded with salt. “Across brands, hot dogs are loaded with sodium, nitrates, and saturated fat, and regular consumption is linked to cancer and heart disease,” says Bess Berger, RDN, the founder of Nutrition by Bess, located in NJ. But there are other red flags to watch out for, according to Nutritionist Rania Batayneh, MPH, author of the bestselling book, The One One One Diet.

–Mechanically Separated Meat: This processing method leads to a pasty texture instead of a firm, meaty bite.

–Corn Syrup, Sugar, or Sweeteners: A hot dog with added sweetness often tastes out of place and unbalanced.

–Very Long Ingredient Lists: More fillers and additives usually mean less real meat and weaker flavor.

–Low Protein per Serving: A good hot dog should have around 6 to 8 grams of protein. If it is much lower, the product is mostly fillers.

—Odd Appearance or Texture in the Package: Sliminess, pale coloring, or dogs that feel too soft often cook up mushy or chewy.

Now that you know what to look for, here are seven of the worst hot dogs to avoid and why.

Bar-S Classic (Jumbo) Franks

Nutrition : per serving 1 hot dog

Calories : 170

Fat : 14g (Saturated fat: 6g)

Sodium : 550mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 1g)

Protein : 6g

Ingredients: Beef, Water, Corn Syrup, Salt, Contains 2% or less of the following: Potassium Lactate, Potassium Acetate, Sodium Diacetate, Flavorings, Sodium Phosphates, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Nitrite.

Before putting Bar-S Classic Jumbo Franks in your cart, read the label “These budget dogs are stuffed with filler meats and additives, leaving you with bland flavor, a mushy texture, and questionable ingredients,” says Berger. “It’s really questionable how much meat is even in these hot dogs.”

Jennie-O Turkey Franks

Nutrition : per serving 56 grams

Calories : 120

Fat : 2.5g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 640mg

Carbs : 2g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 7g

Ingredients: Mechanically Separated Turkey, Water, Salt, Contains 2% Or Less Modified Food Starch, Potassium Lactate, Potassium Acetate, Sodium Diacetate, Seasoning, Natural Smoke Flavor, Sodium Nitrite.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jennie-O Turkey Franks sounds like a healthier alternative, but look at the ingredient list. “Made from mechanically separated turkey, these tend to be dense and rubbery,” says Batayneh. “They lack the juicy snap of a traditional hot dog and the flavor feels processed rather than savory.”

Empire Kosher Turkey Franks

Nutrition : per serving 1 hot dog

Calories : 90

Fat : 7g (Saturated fat: 2.5g)

Sodium : 530mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 6g

Ingredients: Mechanically separated turkey, water, 2% or less of: garlic powder, potato starch, natural flavors, paprika, salt, sodium diacetate, sodium nitrite, sodium phosphate, spices, sugar, smoke flavoring

Empire Kosher Turkey Franks also seem healthier until you read the label. According to Batayneh, “These appear pale in color and the taste is equally muted. The texture is spongy, and some notice a metallic aftertaste that makes them less enjoyable.”

Sugardale Hot Dogs

Nutrition : per serving 1 hot dog

Calories : 150

Fat : 13g (Saturated fat: 4.5g)

Sodium : 730mg

Carbs : 3g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 1g)

Protein : 7g

Ingredients: Beef, Water, Corn Syrup, Dextrose, Salt, Contains 2% Or Less Of Sodium Locate, Flavorings, Sodium Phosphates, Sodium Diocetate, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Nitrite, Extrectives of Paprika.

Sugardale Homerun Dogs advertise all beef, but there are several ingredients to be wary of. Batayneh says, “Corn syrup adds an unexpected sweetness that clashes with the savory flavor most people expect. The texture stays the same no matter how you cook them, soft and oily instead of crisp and juicy.”

Hofmann German Franks

Nutrition : per serving 1 hot dog

Calories : 190

Fat : 17g (Saturated fat: 6g)

Sodium : 560mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 8g

Ingredients: pork, water, beef, veal, and less than 2% of the following: salt, dextrose, corn syrup, flavorings, citrus fiber, paprika, sodium phosphate, sodium acetate, sodium diacetate, sodium erythorbate, sodium nitrite, natural casing derived from lamb.

Customer reviews rave about Hofmann German Franks and while they’re tasty, there are too many ingredients. Plus, Batayneh says the brand doesn’t live up to the hype. “The casing gives a nice snap, but the inside is dry and chewy. The flavor is so mild it feels like something is missing, especially for a product positioned as more premium.”

Sahlen’s Natural Casing Hot Dogs Pork and Beef

Nutrition : per serving 1 hot dog

Calories : 180

Fat : 16g (Saturated fat: 5g)

Sodium : 630mg

Carbs : 2g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: g1)

Protein : 8g

Ingredients: Pork, Water, Beef, Salt, Corn Syrup, Flavorings, Dextrose, Hydrolyzed Soy and Corn Protein, Oleoresin of Paprika, Sodium Erythorbate, Sugar, Sodium Phosphate, Sodium Nitrite, and a Collagen Casing.

Sahlen’s Natural Casing Hot Dogs Pork and Beef, says it’s “gourmet,” but the franks are loaded with worrisome ingredients like corn syrup. Additionally, the flavor isn’t great, says Batayneh. “These come in a collagen casing that many find tough. The interior is mushy and mild in taste, which leaves them feeling flat compared to more seasoned brands.”

Ball Park Prime Uncured Beef Franks

Nutrition : per serving 1 hot dog

Calories : 230

Fat : 20g (Saturated fat: 9g)

Sodium : 710mg

Carbs : 2g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 9g

Ingredients: USDA prime beef, water, contains 2% or less: dextrose, potassium lactate, salt, natural flavor (including celery juice powder), sodium phosphate, sodium diacetate, sea salt, extractives of paprika.

Ball Park Prime Uncured Beef Franks boast they don’t contain fillers or by-products, but that doesn’t mean they’re good for you. “These hot dogs come with 710 mg of sodium and 9 g of saturated fat per dog,” Berger noted. “Considering most people have two hot dogs when eating them, this is really heart disease in a bun.”