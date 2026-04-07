7 Best Aldi Grocery Finds as April Begins

From seasonal treats to easy freezer meals, here is what to buy now.

Aldi‘s April finds are a nice combination of snacks, meals, and treats, and of course the occasional wild card thrown in (this is Aldi, after all). Shoppers expecting great products at fantastic value won’t be disappointed, whether they’re looking to restock the pantry or get some freezer favorites stashed away. So what should customers add to their lists right now? Here are seven of the best Aldi grocery store finds for April.

Morton’s of Omaha Steakhouse Petite Beef Tenderloin

Aldi shoppers can get the Morton’s of Omaha Steakhouse Petite Beef Tenderloin for $6.99 a pound right now. “This tenderloin is perfect for grilling or roasting to your preferred doneness. Enhance your meals by pairing it with your favorite sides and sauces,” the chain says.

Bake Shop Spring Frosted Sugar Cookie

Bake Shop Spring Frosted Sugar Cookies are a fun seasonal treat. “Bake Shop Spring Frosted Sugar Cookies are a delightful addition to any dessert table. These soft sugar cookies are topped with smooth yellow frosting and colorful sprinkles, making them perfect for celebrations or a sweet treat any day,” Aldi says.

Checkers Rally’s Seasoned Fries

The fan-favorite Checkers Rally’s Seasoned Fries are available at Aldi this month for $4.69. Just throw them in the air fryer and you have crispy delicious fries ready to go. “These crispy, seasoned French fries are ready to cook and serve, making them ideal for a quick side dish or a tasty snack,” Aldi says.

Millville Raspberry Lemonade Granola

Millville Raspberry Lemonade Granola is another bright, delicious offering from Aldi this month. “These are gonna make delicious yogurt parfaits! I think I’ll add fresh raspberries and blueberries to the lemonade granola and strawberries to the matcha granola,” one shopper said.

Bremer Party Size Lasagna

Bremer Party Size Lasagna is the perfect freezer staple for easy dinners and get-togethers. “Freshly made pasta is layered with rich meat sauce and topped with 100% real mozzarella cheese. With 15g of protein per serving and about 10 servings per package, it’s perfect for satisfying big appetites. Ready in just 50 minutes, this lasagna is a delicious and easy option for feeding a crowd,” the chain says.

Sundae Shoppe Premium Sorbet Pint Mango

Sundae Shoppe Premium Sorbet Pint in Mango flavor is a bright, creamy treat for spring. “The Mango Sorbet is divine!” one shopper said. “Tastes like the Mango Freeze you can get at New Orleans Jazz Fest! Perfect for dessert or as a palate cleanser.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Simply Nature Organic Tricolor Legume Rice

Simply Nature Organic Tricolor Legume Rice is a fan-favorite pantry staple for April. “I just tried it and was totally surprised by how well it works,” one shopper said. “It’s easy to make and added the right texture to the bowl I was making. That’s what I plan to use it for – bowls. This weekend I made a chicken / “rice” / sauerkraut / thousand island dressing bowl and it was amazing.”