11 Aldi Groceries That Shoppers Say Are Better Than Name Brands

Aldi shoppers say these 11 store brand items beat the name brand versions.

Aldi has amassed a cult following for several reasons. To sum it up? The grocery chain offers a lot of bang for the buck, selling high-quality, price-right foods that are as good, if not better, than name brands. Some Aldi groceries are more popular than others, and some have such hype surrounding them that the store has trouble keeping them in stock. What items should you throw in your cart on your next Aldi run? Here are 11 Aldi groceries shoppers say are better than name-brand options.

Special Selection Marinara Sauce

Special Selection Marinara Sauce is comparable to Rao’s, per shoppers. “I love their special selection marinara sauce. Tastes like Rao’s to me. Glass jar with the black label,” writes one Redditor. “Yes, I’ve enjoyed all of the flavors of the special selection marinara & I love the jars to keep,” another agrees.

Milwaukee Pretzel Company Bavarian Beast

Milwaukee Pretzel Company Bavarian Beast pretzels are incomparable. “I was surprised by how good they were. Was worried they’d be dense and dry, but they were a great soft pretzel texture,” one person commented on Reddit. “I knew they would be awesome. The Milwaukee Pretzel Co. is pretty close to where I live & I buy these regularly as gifts for people. Everyone freaking loves them & you can get beer cheese dip to go with it that really slaps. I was so excited to see them at Aldi,” another added.

All the Herbs and Spices

Don’t skip the spice aisle at Aldi. “I was recently surprised by the quality of the Stonemill black pepper grinder. It’s $2 for a larger than average sized grinder, and the grind is easy & efficient… it’s something I usually don’t think about until I buy a McCormick one for more than 2x the price and it doesn’t even grind well,” someone says.

Olive Oil and Vinegar

The olive oil and vinegar offerings at Aldi are truly gourmet, according to shoppers. “I also like their olive oil because it’s inexpensive for it being sourced from Italy. I buy my balsamic vinegar from there as well (for making dressing at home)” someone says.

Chocolate

Aldi is famous for its Moser Roth Chocolate, and “all of them are delicious..and at 1.99 a bar, no one beats the price,” says one person. “One of the best items you can get when you compare price and quality!” someone adds. “Some of their chocolates are actually made in austria or Germany! European chocolate is superior and Aldi sells it for a very good price,” a third says.

Peanut Butter Cups

The peanut butter cups are also addictive and better than name-brand. “I finally had to put mine in the fridge so I couldn’t just open the bag immediately start shoving them down my gullet,” one says. “I cannot even buy them anymore. They are too good for me to have self control,” says another. “They’re straight up better than Reese’s,” a third claims.

All the Cheese

Aldi is famous for its cheese aisle. “The cheese prices cannot be beat. I always get some gouda and the cheddar parmesan blend for homemade mac and cheese,” one person says. “The goat cheese with blueberries is my favorite. I take it to hang outs and it’s gone in an hour. I will definitely try this, sounds 🙌 thanks,” another says. “Feta is always at least 50% less $$ than other stores,” a third chimes in.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ice Cream

The ice cream aisle is also a hit with shoppers. “It’s sooooo goooood! I got the last two pints of it at my store on Friday. I may have to check the other stores to see if they have more,” one person commented about the Dulce De Leche ice cream. “Really good, tried it last week I needed to buy four more! Shrinkflation at its finest,” another said

Priano Tomato Basil Stuffed Gnocchi

Shoppers are wild over Priano Tomato Basil Stuffed Gnocchi, which is basically better than anything you will order at an Italian restaurant. “I’m eating them rn with pesto basil and Italian sausage. Delish!!” writes one. “I microwave them with some of the garlic parm butter from Sam’s club. And omg, they’re so good!” says another.

Guacamole

The guac is also a hit with shoppers. “Their guac CRUSHES imo. I love the fat chunks of avocado they leave in there personally,” one shopper says. “The guacamole in the plastic tub is indeed amazing,” a second confirms. “Get that guac and a container of their pico. Mix, add cumin, salt, and lime to taste. Call it a ‘secret family recipe’ when everyone at the potluck asks for the recipe,’ another claims.

Lacura Body Wash

Aldi makes great beauty dupes, and shoppers swear that the Lacura brand is basically name-brand for less. “Their Lacura brand version of the Dove deep moisture body wash. No other store brand has been able to get the scent and feel quite right, except for Aldi. It’s way less expensive, too,” one shopper maintains.