5 Best Aldi Christmas Finds Everyone’s Buying Early This Year

Christmas is just months away and shoppers are already looking forward to their seasonal favorites hitting shelves again. From Advent Calendars to Christmas presents, these Aldi gems are a hit every year, and customers can’t wait to stock up on their favorites. If you’re looking for some Yuletide inspiration, there’s plenty of inventory to choose from. Here are five Aldi Christmas finds shoppers are stocking up on early.

Advent Calendars

Aldi shoppers are already planning on grabbing their Advent Calendars. “i have gone to our store for the cheese one on release day at open every year and never had an issue. In fact they have usually had them throughout release day – they sell out within that first day or two but I’ve never had a problem getting one,” one shopper said.

Belmont Mini Cheesecake Bites

The Belmont Mini Cheesecake Bites are a perfect holiday treat. “They’re impeccably good for the price. The key is allowing the cheesecake to warm up a bit, near room temperature. The flavor really comes alive,” one fan said.

Crofton Non-Stick Coating Awesome Pot

The Crofton Non-Stick Coating Awesome Pot is a great gift idea, some shoppers say. “I got one a year or two ago (what is time) but I really like it and use it all the time for cooking. I avoid using metal cooking tools in it and try to hand wash when I can and it has held up well,” one customer recommended.

Crofton Ceramic Sugar Pot – Brown Gingerbread

The Crofton Ceramic Sugar Pot – Brown Gingerbread is a sweet Christmas item, perfect for decor or gifting. This Sugar Pot comes with a spoon and is made of glazed ceramic. Shoppers can choose between the green tree or brown gingerbread designs.

Specially Selected Vanilla Cream Brioche

Aldi customers wait every year for the Specially Selected Vanilla Cream Brioche to hit shelves, which it will be soon. “It seems like they pop up around the holidays- taste delish def,” one shopper said. “They’re so good! If the kringle is back get that one too!” another commented.