7 Best Aldi Items “With New Lower Prices” This Week

Aldi fans are in luck this week: The grocery chain is dropping prices on a variety of fan-favorite items, and shoppers are thrilled to take advantage of these bargains. From addictive snacks to Halloween must-haves, customers should grab these goodies before prices change again. So what’s on a special deal right now at the discount chain? Here are seven of the best Aldi items with new lower prices this week.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins

Aldi has the Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins on sale ($5.09 for six) just in time for Halloween. The store only stocks them seasonally so once they’re gone, they’re gone. “They are really creamy, so good,” one shopper said.

Clancy’s Butter Puffed Corn

Aldi shoppers are obsessed with the Clancy’s Butter Puffed Corn, which is now $1.89. “Oh you gotta try the cheese! The butter are good, but the cheese are great. I used to go through multiple bags a week 🤭,” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Happy Farms Colby Jack Cheese

The Happy Farms Deli Sliced Colby Jack Cheese is now just $1.75 (as is the Deli Sliced Swiss Cheese). “Happy Farms Deli Sliced Colby Jack Cheese blends the rich flavors of Colby and Monterey Jack in every slice. Ideal for sandwiches, burgers or a quick cheese platter, this cheese adds a creamy texture and mild taste to your meals,” the brand says.

Elevation Cookies ‘N Cream Protein Bar

Aldi has the Elevation Cookies ‘N Cream Protein Bar, 4 count for $3.85. These fan-favorite bars contain 18 g of protein, plus omega 3 and MCT oil. “Each bar includes caffeine, making them perfect for a quick energy boost. Whether you’re heading to the gym or need a midday pick-me-up at work, these gluten-free bars will keep you fueled and ready for anything,” the store says.

Simply Nature Organic Salsa Mild

A 16 oz jar of Simply Nature Organic Salsa Mild is now $2.85. “No party is complete without this Simply Nature Organic Mild Salsa!” the brand says of this “thick and chunky salsa” packed with non-GMO tomatoes, peppers, and seasonings. “Pair yours with crispy tortilla chips, creamy queso, and fresh guac for the perfect party snack platter!”

Baker’s Corner Canned 100% Pure Pumpkin

Aldi is now selling the Baker’s Corner Canned 100% Pure Pumpkin, 15 oz for just $1.09 a can. “The recipe on the back of the Baker’s Corner pumpkin purée is the BEST pumpkin pie I’ve ever had! If you’re still not sure what recipe you’re using for Thanksgiving, I recommend it!” one shopper said.

Kirkwood Crispy Chicken Nuggets

Aldi customers love the Kirkwood Crispy Chicken Nuggets, which is now just $8.05 for a 22 oz bag. “These are the best frozen chicken product I have ever purchased. They are marginally more expensive than other varieties, but it is 100% worth it,” one shopper raved.