11 Easy Christmas Breakfast Recipes Your Whole Family Will Love
Christmas is a season for celebrating. It's a special time spent with loved ones and surrounded by plenty of holiday foods that bring everyone together. It's also a season filled with traditions—whether that means old family traditions passed down through generations or new ones you make on your own.
When I think about my own family's holiday traditions, my mind always goes back to the breakfast casseroles my mom used to make on Christmas morning. She'd wake up, prepare the ingredients, and then pop everything in the oven. We'd start to open gifts as the house filled with delicious aromas, signaling the tasty Christmas breakfast to come.
However, it may be easy to get caught up in the fanfare of preparing guests to arrive or thinking ahead to Christmas dinner, causing breakfast to become an afterthought. But holiday or no holiday, breakfast still remains the most important meal of the day—after all, you'll need that energy to rip through all your presents!
So, for those in need of some Christmas breakfast recipe inspiration, we've gathered some cozy ideas just for you, featuring yummy winter flavors to suit the occasion. Best of all, these low-maintenance breakfasts are so easy to prep and pop in the oven; you can whip them up the morning of or prepare them on Christmas Eve to heat the next morning. Either way, you'll be fueled for all the holly jolly festivities on Christmas day after starting your morning off right.
Keto Breakfast Casserole
One of the easiest things you can do for yourself on Christmas morning is prepare a casserole and let it bake in the oven while you begin to open gifts. This casserole is keto-friendly, and can either be made on Christmas morning or prepared ahead of time and frozen.
Get our recipe for Breakfast Casserole.
Snickerdoodle Protein Mini Muffins
These snickerdoodle muffins are not only sweet and delicious but also come with a nice dose of protein. You can even make them ahead of time to save you energy on Christmas morning. These go great with coffee or mimosas and are sure to please the whole family.
Get our recipe for Snickerdoodle Muffins.
A Light Sausage & Mushroom Frittata
Frittatas are a great dish for a crowd, especially if you don't want to spend the entire morning cooking. You can make this frittata the night before and warm it up in the oven the next day. If you're an early bird, you can also wake up before everyone else and prepare it in a flash as your family begins to rise.
Get our recipe for Sausage & Mushroom Frittata.
Vanilla-Bourbon French Toast
There's something especially cozy about the flavor combination of vanilla and bourbon, especially around the holidays. Wake up and treat yourself to the gift of this sweet, sticky, comforting French toast.
Get our recipe for Vanilla-Bourbon French Toast.
Savory Artichoke Feta Quiche
Quiche is a great breakfast to make if you need to prepare something ahead of time. This particular quiche recipe is vegetarian, but you can throw in some meat if you prefer (hey, it's Christmas, after all!).
Get our recipe for Artichoke Feta Quiche.
Best-Ever Banana Bread
Sometimes, all you want on Christmas morning is a cup of coffee and a slice of banana bread. This classic recipe is so easy to make, you'll still have a relaxing, effortless morning. You can also make this ahead of time and warm it up on the morning of Christmas so you have one less thing to worry about cooking.
Get our recipe for Banana Bread.
French Toast Stuffed with Strawberries
Christmas morning is all about indulging and relaxing alongside your loved ones. This healthier French toast recipe is perfect for the occasion, and it has less sugar than many other French toast recipes, thanks to the use of honey.
Get our recipe for Stuffed French Toast.
Oatmeal Pancakes with Cinnamon Apples
These oatmeal pancakes are easy to make and contain more protein and fiber compared to regular pancake mixes. The warm cinnamon apple topping is also great for a cozy winter morning.
Get our recipe for Oatmeal Pancakes with Cinnamon Apples.
Fiber-Filled Breakfast Burritos
If you prefer to make breakfast ahead so all you have to do is heat and enjoy, these fiber-filled breakfast burritos are for you. They're not only tasty and healthy, but they're so easy to prep ahead of time, freeze, and warm up the next day for the whole family.
Get our recipe for Breakfast Burritos.
Christmas Breakfast Casserole
This breakfast casserole is the definition of decadent—and it's easy to make, too! It features meat, cheese, and bread, which are some of the coziest ingredients (if not the healthiest). Prepare this ahead of time and pop it in the oven when you're ready.
Get the recipe from Lil' Luna.
Baked Cream Cheese French Toast Casserole
If you'd rather have a sweet casserole than a savory one, this cream cheese French toast casserole recipe will do the trick. It may require a bit more prep time, but the end result is absolutely worth it.
Get the recipe from Sally's Baking Recipes.