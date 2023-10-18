Aldi Is Slashing Prices On More Than 70 Popular Thanksgiving Items

Good news, Aldi shoppers—the beloved grocery chain has a holiday update that's about to make your Thanksgiving dinner even better. Starting on November 1, Aldi will be running major discounts on a long list of seasonal goodies that are central to any Thanksgiving feast. Think cranberries, pecans, pumpkin pie, and gravy, all at seriously slashed prices. The even better news? Those lower prices are here to stay all holiday season long.

It's no secret that grocery prices have been climbing over the past few years, and it's become more and more common for a trip to the grocery store to turn into a major episode of sticker shock, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reporting that grocery prices went up a staggering 11.4% in 2022. Basic necessities like eggs, milk, and produce are suddenly taking a major bite out of grocery budgets everywhere, but with Aldi's new holiday promotion, shoppers can breathe a sigh of relief that festive staples won't force them to break the bank.

Shoppers can expect to save up to 50% on more than 70 items, including Stonemill Regular Gravy Mix, Specially Selected Brioche Rolls, and Chef's Cupboard French Fried Onions—a mandatory topping for green bean casserole, that rare splash of green in any good Thanksgiving spread. Bakers will rejoice at Aldi's discounted offerings too, with prices dropping on key ingredients like salted Irish butter, pure vanilla extract, and pre-made pie crusts.

Whether you're whipping up your baked goods from scratch or relying on Aldi's prepped options, your bases are covered, and you can even pair their Bake House Refrigerated Pie Crust with Baker's Corner Pumpkin Pie Mix for an almost effortless classic Thanksgiving dessert that will cost you less than $4 at Aldi's reduced holiday prices.

The price reductions are set to begin on November 1 and run through 2024. Whether you're hosting a house full of in-laws or just tasked with bringing a side dish to a potluck Friendsgiving, you can breathe easy knowing that quality ingredients just got a lot more affordable—all the flavor with a lot less financial stress. Let the holiday season begin!