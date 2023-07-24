6 Aldi Items Customers Are Raving About Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Since opening its first U.S. location in 1976, Aldi has grown its presence to some 2,300 stores and built a loyal customer base. As the German discount grocer continues to expand across the country, it's simultaneously generating significant buzz on the internet. Some shoppers are so passionate about Aldi that they'll even take to online fanpages to applaud the products, be it a name-brand dupe, a European speciality item, or a limited-time deal.

Whether you're visiting Aldi for the first time or you're just not sure what to put in your grocery cart this week, other customers can help spark some inspiration. To pinpoint some of the recent shopper-approved Aldi products, we combed through a subreddit dedicated to the grocery chain itself.

From sweets to savory snacks, here are six Aldi items that customers have been raving about recently. Just remember that pricing and availability may vary.

1 Sundae Shoppe Stroopwafel Ice Cream Sandwiches

Summer would be incomplete with some frozen treats. At Aldi, customers can purchase four-count boxes of Sundae Shoppe's Stroopwafel Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches, which are listed as an "Aldi Find" (or a limited-time deal) until July 25. Priced at $4.95 per box, these handheld desserts are made with two dulce de leche-filled stroopwafels sandwiching a layer of vanilla ice cream.

A recent Reddit thread dedicated to the product garnered positive feedback from shoppers. "Yes they're delicious! I regret not buying 2 boxes," one customer wrote. Meanwhile, a recurring critique of the item was its small size, which one Reddit user compared to the diameter of a soda can.

2 Choceur Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels

Costco and Sam's Club aren't the only retailers with a buzzworthy dark chocolate sea salt caramel product. One Reddit user recently posted a photo of Choceur's Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels, and wrote, "I can't stop. Send help!!!" This resulted in an influx of rave reviews.

One Aldi customer commented, "Oh I'll help! Help you EAT THEM ALL!" Another one added, "They're gone in one night at my house."

3 Goat Cheese

Whether paired with crackers or added to salads, goat cheese can be a welcome addition to a range of different foods, thanks to its versatile flavor. This proves to be the case with Aldi's goat cheese offerings, as well.

One Reddit user recently shared photos of multiple types of goat cheese sold at the grocery chain for $1.89 per log. These included plain, honey, cranberry cinnamon, blueberry vanilla, double cream amarena cherry, and everything bagel seasoning.

Within the thread, users dropped their go-to food pairings with Aldi's goat cheese, such as crackers topped with the honey goat cheese and strawberries. For those looking for something more savory, another person said they broil the plain goat cheese in a cast-iron pan with roasted red pepper strips and "splash of olive oil." They noted this "makes a great topping for little toasts, sturdy crackers or pieces of French bread."

4 Roasted Pine Nut Hummus

Aldi carries an array of hummus flavors, several of which are sold under its Park Street Deli brand. One variety that recently captured shoppers' attention is the pine nut flavor, which one person on Reddit called "the best hummus [they]'ve ever had."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

A couple of others agreed with this statement, while some shared different Aldi hummus flavors they enjoy, such as roasted garlic, cilantro jalapeño, and Significantly Spicy.

5 Clancy's Cheese Curls

Move over, Cheetos. There's another cheese-flavored snack winning over customers—and some even prefer it to the name brand. Last month, one shopper created an "appreciation post" for Clancy's Cheese Curls, writing, "I don't really care for Cheetos but these rock. They're cheap and Aldi actually fills the bag all the way!"

Among the comments about Clancy's superiority, some Redditors pointed out that the Aldi snack is crunchier, cheesier, less salty, and less expensive than Cheetos. Although the price is unavailable online, one shopper noted that the 8.5-ounce bag is $1.98. At Walmart, the same size bag of Cheetos costs around $4.38.

6 Southern Grove Tuscan Trail Mix

While trail mix is typically associated with nuts and dried fruit, Aldi shoppers appreciate Southern Grove's Tuscan Trail Mix for its other salty additions. The snack mix consists of peanuts, almonds, cashews, sesame sticks, garlic breadsticks, and rye chips.

"I like all the components, but sesame sticks are my favorite. I like that the mix is completely savory/salty, and there's no random raisins or weird chocolate in it," one shopper said on Reddit, adding there's still "a time and place for the sweet and salty mix though."