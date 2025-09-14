7 Best Aldi Fall Food Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Aldi shoppers looking for a good bargain know the store is always adding impressive new deals to its already great inventory, for everything from food and snacks to drinks and sweets. The discount chain has some of the most competitive prices for high-quality products, and budget-friendly shoppers know they can get a fairly impressive haul without breaking the bank. I checked out Aldi’s new and trending category to see what people are excited about right now: Here are seven of the best Aldi food finds hitting shelves this week.

Mini Brioche Toast Cracker Onion

The Mini Brioche Toast Cracker Onion is a new seasonal item at Aldi. Each box is just $1.65, and perfect to enjoy with cheese or other charcuterie spreads and dips. The cracker is also available in Original flavor.

Peppermint Mocha Delightfully Coffee Creamer

The Peppermint Mocha Delightfully Coffee Creamer is on shelves just in time for the colder months. Made with real milk and cream, this new flavor is $4.29 and will make your morning coffee special.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

7 Best Aldi Finds That Taste Like Pure Luxury

Haribo Starmix Gummy Candies

Aldi has the Haribo Starmix Gummy Candies for just $2.15. “Each piece offers a delightful chew that kids and grown-ups love. Perfect for parties, movie nights or a sweet treat anytime. Enjoy the fruity flavors of this delectable mix,” the brand says.

La Colombe Pumpkin Spice Latte

La Colombe’s famous Pumpkin Spice Latte ($2.85) is now at Aldi. This seasonal item is raved about by fans who wish it were available year-round. Grab them before they sell out, because that’s what usually happens!

Benton’s Mini Waffle Sea Salt Caramel & Milk Chocolate Cones

Benton’s Mini Waffle Sea Salt Caramel & Milk Chocolate Cones ($4.19) are another fan-favorite snack at Aldi right now. “These are great! I put a tiny tbsp of ice cream on top and it’s a great treat,” one Redditor said. “Yes and the salted caramel ones are actually WAY better than the chocolate ones,” another agreed.

Dark Chocolate with Salty Fudge & Almond Choco Changer Chocolate Bar

Aldi shoppers love the Dark Chocolate with Salty Fudge & Almond Choco Changer Chocolate Bar ($3.29). “The dark chocolate fudge with sea salt was to DIE for! I won’t be buying again but only because I could not control myself lol,” one Redditor said.

7 Foods You Should Never Buy at Aldi, According to Customers

Tequila Ghost Pepper Cocktail Salami

The Tequila Ghost Pepper Cocktail Salami ($4.39) is new at Aldi right now. “Spice up your charcuterie board with this bold salami that pairs well with cheeses and crackers. Add it to your favorite pasta dishes or enjoy it on its own for a fiery kick,” the brand says.