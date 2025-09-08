Aldi has amassed a cult following for selling gourmet groceries for less. Every section of the store is filled with affordable but delicious items that keep customers returning for more. Some are truly gourmet, more than others. Here are 7 best Aldi finds that taste like pure luxury.

Cheese

Don’t walk past Aldi’s cheese section. “Cheese. Absolutely love their cheese. Smoked gouda and the cheddar parmesean blend are my favorites. I use them in a one pot mac and cheese recipe that uses equal amounts cheese, pasta, and evaporated milk (which they also sell, conveniently),” one shopper writes. “Blueberry goat cheese!” another suggests.

Peanut Butter Cups

The candy is also great, including Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups dupes. “The peanut butter cups are the best ever,” one shopper states. “PEANUT BUTTER CUPS. It’s dangerous because you open the bag and have at them: no individual wrappers LOLOL.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pizza Dough

Remember to pick up all the fixings for pizza night, especially the dough. “Pizza dough, log of fresh mozzarella, and jar of Priano tomato basil sauce will make a nice pizza,” another suggests.

Ciabatta Rolls

Over in the bread aisle, customers love ciabatta rolls. “I love when I find those ciabatta rolls, my store doesn’t always have them, I use the shaved steak for sandwiches,” one shopper said. “Buy more than you need and individually wrap in Glad Cling Wrap. No freezer burn and lasts quite a while in the freezer,” another added.

Cinnamon Rolls in the Tube

Another sleeper favorite? “Cinnamon rolls in the tube! Best on the market, hands down,” one says. ” Bake House Creations Cinnamon Rolls with Icing comes with 8, ready-to-bake cinnamon rolls. Because these rolls already come with icing, all you have to do is place them in your baking dish and pop them in the oven. Within 12-16 minutes, your cinnamon rolls will be ready to enjoy for breakfast!” reads the website.

The Brats

Meat is a big seller at Aldi, with shoppers fawning over the brats. “The bratwurst. Either flavor. Sweet baby jesus are they delicious,” one says

Jalapeño Artichoke Dip

There are many great dips, but especially one spicy favorite. “jalapeño artichoke dip is awesome,” one Redditor says. “Park Street Deli Jalapeno Artichoke Dip brings a spicy kick to your gatherings. This flavorful dip pairs perfectly with chips, veggies or crackers for a satisfying snack. Serve it at your next party or enjoy it as a tasty addition to your meals. Don’t miss out on this zesty and versatile dip,” the website reads.