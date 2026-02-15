These 8 Aldi finds are flying off shelves across the U.S.

Aldi has a cult following for a reason. The small-but-mighty grocery store stocks its shelves with delicious, but reasonably priced foods, both store and name-brand. It is also famous for dropping new products and bringing back seasonal items, so you never know what you might find on a shopping trip. This week, there were lots of new arrivals and returning fan favorites that shoppers are losing their minds over. What should you toss in your cart on your next Aldi run? Here are 8 Aldi finds U.S. shoppers are snapping up in February.

Carbone Pizza Sauce

Carbone pizza sauce, from the famed New York Italian restaurant, is now at Aldi. “Carbone Pizza Sauce, now at Aldi! This is a limited-time drop, so act fast. Skip the delivery fees and level up your homemade pizza game,” the brand posted.

Bake Shop Paczki Bavarian Cream Donuts

Bake Shop Paczki Bavarian Cream Donuts have returned to the store, and shoppers are excited. Aldi All the Time shared about them, and her followers rejoiced. “You turned me onto those donuts last year and they are 🔥,” one wrote. “Those paczki are AMAZING been looking forward to their return,” another added.

Bake Shop Crepes to Go

Bake Shop Crepes to Go, chocolate-hazelnut-filled crepe snacks, are another new find that shoppers want stocked 365 days a year. “They should keep the crepes all year. Such a good on the go snack,” one writes.

New Olipop Flavors

There are lots of new Olipop flavors at Aldi, including Crisp Apple, Grape, Strawberry Vanilla, and Shirley Temple, my personal favorite. It tastes like the drink you have been loving since you were a kid, but it is packed with probiotic goodness. “The Shirley Temple Olipop was so good!” one shopper says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Savoritz Trail Mix Crackers

Little Dash of Pepper shared about a bunch of new products, starting with Savoritz Trail Mix Crackers. “The sweet + salty combo I didn’t know I needed. Snack drawer upgrade,” they wrote.

New Sundae Shoppe Gelato Flavors

There are also “New Gelato Flavors – Creamy, rich, and giving fancy dessert on a grocery budget,” they continued. This includes Sundae Shoppe Tiramisu, Amaretto Cherry, and Pistachio Biscotti

Breakfast Best Stuffed Waffles Chicken Sausage, Egg, Reduced Fat Cheddar

One of the most talked-about items of the week? Breakfast Best Stuffed Waffles Chicken Sausage, Egg, Reduced Fat Cheddar. “Frozen Stuffed Waffles – Busy morning hero. Pop in the toaster and breakfast is DONE,” the influencer wrote. “The chicken sausage stuffed waffles are amazing!!” a follower commented. “My kids love those stuffed waffles,” added another.

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Double Chocolate Chunk Pizza Cookie

And, for dessert, make sure to pick up Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Double Chocolate Chunk Pizza Cookie, 9 oz, a new flavor of the popular pizza cookie.