Aldi shoppers are buzzing about new January arrivals, from popcorn to probiotic soda.

Attention Aldi shoppers! New arrivals are hitting the store aisles just in time for 2026. The little grocery store with a big cult following is bringing the excitement this year by dropping many surprise products in stores around the country. What are people most excited about? We turned to our influencer friends to get the lowdown on the latest and greatest food and drinks at the store this month. Here are the 7 best new grocery arrivals at Aldi this January.

Organic Coconut Oil and Himalayan Pink Salt Popcorn

Aldi shared a drop of some new products, including Organic Coconut Oil and Himalayan Pink Salt Popcorn. “Looks like the popcorn is a dupe for our favorite popcorn. I’ll have to get us some to try it!” one shopper commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Popz Probiotic Soda

Aldi shared about more of the “newest shelf additions this season and we fear they’re too good to pass up (and oh so affordable)” in a post, including Popz probiotic soda. “Just tried the popz!! So good 😍,” a shopper writes. “Those popz are actually really tasty!” another added.

Simply Nature Almond Butter Filled Pretzels

“New #ALDIFinds have dropped and they’re irresistible with prices that make treating yourself even easier. More than that extra slice of cake you promised to skip in the new year. Treat yo’self,” Aldi shared in another post, revealing that Simply Nature Almond Butter Filled Pretzels are in stores. “I’ve failed to get the almond pretzels for like three years and finally found them 🩵 so good!” a shopper commented. “The almond pretzels are so good!!” another added.

Clancy’s Baked Ripple Ranch Potato Chips

Clancy’s Baked Ripple Ranch Potato Chips are another item shoppers are thrilled about. “@aldiusa my 4yr old is so ecstatic we found ranch potato chips. She loves them!” one writes. “I have purchased 20 bags. They are soooo much better than traders, Kroger and Walmart,” another says.

IMO’s Pizza

In another roundup of new products, shoppers were excited about IMO’s Pizza. “apparently that IMOs pizza is a hit so I’ll be trying that!” one wrote. “@imospizza?!?! 😍😍🔥🔥,” another added.

Gluten-Free Pasta

Other items that sparked excitement were gluten-free Priano Fettuccine and Linguine noodles. “Gf fettucineeeeeeee omg wow,” one commented. “As a celiac I wanna thank you for always having some gf in the mix,” another adds.

And, So Much Cheese

And, there is so much cheese. “If you needed a reason to try a new cheese, here it is. 🧀 This is the ultimate cheese dump of unique picks that will have you saying, ‘Wait… why have I never tried this before?'” Aldi writes. “The dill Havarti is delish! I need to try the French Onion!!” a shopper commented. “The champagne cheddar and everything goat cheese are aaaaamazing!” another added. “cranberry white cheddar and french onion havarti are 🔥,” a third said.