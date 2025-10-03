Fall is a glorious season to shop at Aldi. The grocery store with a cult following gets an exciting influx of food during September and October, many of which are seasonally inspired. This coming week, there are so many new items arriving at your local Aldi. Here are the 7 best new Aldi food finds hitting shelves this October.

Specially Selected Pumpkin Spice Sliced Brioche

If you are planning on making French toast, there is a new bread at Aldi for $4.49. Specially Selected Pumpkin Spice Sliced Brioche adds a sweet, autumn-inspired touch to the classic.

Bake Shop Pumpkin Donuts

Pumpkin items are also in full effect at Aldi. For $3.29, pick up Bake Shop Pumpkin Donuts, back for a seasonal run. Each pack comes with six.

Pillsbury Reese’s Cookie Dough Poppins

I can’t wait to try Pillsbury Reese’s Cookie Dough Poppins, $5.49, “bite-size cookie dough pieces that are safe to eat raw. Great for topping ice cream and frozen yogurt, this edible cookie dough comes in a resealable pouch for snacking on the go.”

Benton’s Chocolate Haunted House Cookie Kit

You don’t need to wait until Christmas to decorate a cookie house. For $9.99, get Benton’s Chocolate Haunted House Cookie Kit. “This spooky house is ready to build and decorate with the family!” they say. Pre-baked chocolate cookies and icing, candy for decorating

Fresh Skinless Atlantic Salmon

If you are a salmon eater, get Fresh Skinless Atlantic Salmon, $9.39 per pound. “Fresh never frozen” reads the label.

Kellogg’s Wednesday Cereal

Aldi is getting in a few cereals inspired by the hit show Wednesday’s, both $4.49. Kellogg’s Enid Halloween Cereal and Kellogg’s Wednesday Halloween Cereal will both be in stores.

Chobani Flip Pumpkin Harvest Crisp

Chobani just dropped a few fall flavors and Aldi is selling Chobani Flip Pumpkin Harvest Crisp, $1.38. It features oatmeal pastry pieces, creamy icing chunks, and cinnamon frosted cookies tumbled together in pumpkin spice Chobani® Greek Yogurt.