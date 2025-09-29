7 Best Aldi Fall Finds Shoppers Are Grabbing This Week

Aldi has amassed a cult following for several reasons, including offering great value on gourmet eats, selling everything from milk to sneakers, and dropping some seriously delicious seasonal products. This week, there are many new items in stock at your local store that fans are grabbing in mass quantities. Here are 7 Aldi fall finds shoppers are grabbing this week.

La Colombe’s Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Draft Latte

The Amazing Aldi shared about La Colombe’s Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Draft Latte. “Fall in a can? Yes, please. 🍂✨ La Colombe’s Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Draft Latte is frothy, creamy, and made with real cold brew + milk for the perfect balance of cozy + caffeinated. ☕️🎃 With 50% less sugar and 6g of natural protein, it’s the treat you can feel good about sipping all season long. Grab yours before it’s gone, because pumpkin spice season doesn’t last forever. 🍁 La Colombe Pumpkin Spice Draft Latte are available at Aldi from September 15 through October 12 and Aldi shoppers can earn $1 via Ibotta when they purchase two 9oz cans,” they wrote.

Lots of Delicious Dips

Oh Hey Aldi shouted out to Hot Honey, Roasted Red Pepper, Cranberry Jalapeno, and Truffle Dip. “NEW everyday finds! Meaning these tasty items are no longer only available while supplies last- find them stocked on shelves all season long!” they wrote.

German Food Galore

“*Google translates* Schönen Tag notch!! 🇩🇪 German Week at Aldi!” shared Oh Hey Aldi. This includes German-style pickles, Ribbon Noodles, Almond Spritz, lots of cookies, jarred Red Cabbage with Apples, lots of Spaetzles, and Muesli.

A Sourdough Bread Making Kit

A few influencers, including Oh Hey Aldi, shared about the Crofton Sourdough bread making kit. Get bread-y with me GBWM 🍞🥖 Kitchen & home finds this week at Aldi!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

A Spicy Tomato Chutney That Is “SO GOOD”

Lots of shoppers are enthusiastic about a new product at Aldi. “Spicy tomato chutney is SO GOOD!!!! I was literally willing this into existence lately that it would come back. Super stoked,” a shopper commented on an Aldi social media post. They added that they use it on filet mignon. “It’s like a delicious steak sauce nmmmmmmm and also with cheeses on a cheese plate!!!! Soooo good. It’s really tasty I was so so stoked when I saw because I had looked everywhere online so im going today to get 3 jars lol.”

Chef’s Cupboard Hawaiian Stuffing Mix

Lots of shoppers are going wild over Chef’s Cupboard Hawaiian Stuffing Mix, made with Hawaiian bread. “The stuffing mix is so good!” one commented on Aldi’s post. “yes it is!!! I thought i made yummy homemade dressing, but this is just as good and easier and cheaper!” another added. “We normally get stove top but this was really good you can def taste the difference between the two.”

And, These Halloween Shaped Candles

A lot of shoppers are sharing about the new large Kirkton House Halloween shaped candles that come in a wood-looking container shaped like pumpkins and ghosts. “I love the big Halloween candles!” one writes.