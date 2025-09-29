 Skip to content

11 Aldi Weekly Deals Shoppers Say Are Too Good to Miss

From pumpkins to pasta sauce, these 11 Aldi weekly deals are fall must-haves at low prices.
Published on September 29, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Every week, Aldi releases a weekly ad filled with all the week’s best deals. The pages are filled with Aldi Finds, Price Drops, and the hottest seasonal products at the store’s everyday low prices. Seeing as though this is the first full week of fall, the store is featuring lots of autumn products, comfort foods, and meal must-haves. Here are 11 Aldi weekly deals shoppers say are too good to miss, prices valid through September 30.

Pumpkins

It is officially pumpkin season. While those you buy today might not last you an entire month until Halloween, pumpkins are so cheap at Aldi that you can afford to buy them more than once. Get them for $3.99 each, various sizes.

Lots of Meats

Aldi is a great place to buy meat for less. Fresh Antibiotic Free Family Pack Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs are just $2.49 a pound, while Fresh St. Louis Ribs will cost you $2.39 per pound. Fresh Family Pack 93/7 Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef is also on sale for $5.75 a pound.

Halloween Candy

There is a lot of Halloween candy on sale at Aldi this week. For example, this Mars Frankenstein Mix Chocolate & Sweets 30-Count bag, filled with 3 Musketeers, Milky Way, Twix, and M&Ms, is $4.98. If that’s not your candy jam, there are several other options.

Simply Nature Organic Marinara or Tomato Basil Pasta Sauce

If you are planning an Italian night at home, head to Aldi. Their fan favorite pasta sauces, Simply Nature Organic Marinara or Tomato Basil Pasta Sauce, are Price Drop deals, reduced to $1.89 from $2.19.

Emporium Selection Parmesan or Asiago Cheese Wedge

Aldi’s cheese section is legendary, filled with so many delicious cheese wedges for much less than other stores. Emporium Selection Parmesan or Asiago Cheese Wedges are just $3.49, reduced from $4.39.

Specially Selected Ahi Tuna

If you are craving a poke bowl, head to Aldi. Specially Selected Ahi Tuna is also super cheap, $4.19 down from $4.85. According to shoppers, it is fresh and delicious.

Caramel Apples

I love eating Caramel Apples in the fall, fresh from an apple orchard. Aldi is the next best place to get the sweet treats, currently marked down to $2.99.

Avocados

Avocados can be expensive, but not at Aldi. While they can set you back over $1 at other stores, you can get the guacamole staple for just $0.59 at Aldi this week.

Roma Tomatoes

Roma Tomatoes are seriously cheap this week. As part of an Aldi Price Drop, get a pound of the delicious tomatoes for just $0.89 and use them in salads, Italian food, or Mexican meals.

Michigan Gala Apples

It is the start of apple season and Aldi is here for it. Michigan Gala Apples are just $1.99 per 3-pound bag. If you are a fan of pears, get a 2-pound bag of Washington Organic Pears for $3.69.

Appleton Farms Prosciutto

Planning on putting together a charcuterie board? Pick up some items at Aldi, including Appleton Farms Prosciutto. As part of a Price Drops deal, a package is just $3.99.

