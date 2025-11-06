11 Best New Aldi Food Finds Hitting Shelves This November

I absolutely love rooting around in Aldi‘s “new and trending” section because you never know what random gems will be uncovered. Maybe a new item which turns out to be the perfect holiday snack? Or perhaps a pantry staple that is priced so competitively you think there must be a mistake somewhere? Whether it’s the return of a seasonal treasure shoppers usually rave about or just a fun new product, Aldi is constantly adding must-have items to its inventory. Here are 11 of the best new Aldi foods hitting shelves this September.

Organic Rustic Italian Boule

Aldi’s Organic Rustic Italian Boule ($4.85) is a new bread that contains just three ingredients: flour, water and salt, something I always look for with supermarket bread. “This non-GMO bread is perfect for hearty sandwiches or to accompany your favorite soups and salads,” Aldi says. This is easily one of the most “clean” bread options I have seen this year.

Season’s Choice Sweet Potato Casserole

Season’s Choice Sweet Potato Casserole ($4.99) is back, and perfect for your holiday meal. “First time and it is absolutely hitting today! I don’t know if it’s because I don’t eat a lot of packaged food or what, but it’s delicious. It’s a really nice dessert as well. I’ll be grazing on that all day,” one customer said.

Specially Selected Herb Brioche Stuffing Mix

The Specially Selected Herb Brioche Stuffing Mix ($1.49) is another seasonal must-have item. “This delicious stuffing mix is made with no artificial flavors or colors, ensuring a wholesome addition to your meals. Perfect for pairing with roasted meats or as a side dish, it brings a rich herb flavor to the table,” Aldi says.

Berryhill Hot Honey with Infused Chilies

The seasonal Berryhill Hot Honey with Infused Chilies ($5.29) is back on shelves and customers will be hyped. “I’m running low, haven’t seen it my last few runs. It’s delicious when drizzled on fried chicken. 10/10 ,” one shopper said last year.

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Jalapeno Pizza Dough

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Ready To Bake Jalapeno Pizza Dough ($1.35) is perfect for those who want a little extra heat from their pies. “Ready to bake, this dough lets you create flavorful dishes with a kick. Simply roll it out, top with your favorite ingredients and bake,” Aldi says. Sold!

Kirkwood Chicken Fries

Kirkwood Chicken Fries ($5.49) are back on shelves. “Made from white meat chicken, these fully cooked, crispy fries are perfect for dipping in your favorite sauces. Ideal for a quick lunch, dinner or party appetizer, they are microwaveable and easy to prepare,” the company says.

Specially Selected Mini Onion Brioche Toast Crackers

The new Specially Selected Mini Onion Brioche Toast Crackers ($1.65) are perfect for snacking or entertaining. “I just had these with some heated spinach and artichoke dip (located in the same refrigerated area as the cannoli dips). I’m going to need to buy a lot more of these toasts before they do away with the charcuterie section this year,” one happy Aldi shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Park Street Deli Cranberry Jalapeno Dip

The Park Street Deli Cranberry Jalapeno Dip ($3.09) is a seasonal must-have. “Perfect for spreading on crackers or pairing with your favorite veggies, it adds a unique twist to your appetizers,” Aldi says.

Fieldcraft Cranberry & Apple Hard Seltzer

The Fieldcraft Cranberry & Apple Hard Seltzer ($9.99) is already a fan-favorite Aldi item. “These cranberry apple seltzers are soooo good and perfect for fall,” one shopper said. “9% is crazy, seltzers are usually 4.5%,” another commented. “16oz cans too, they’re dangerous,” a third added.

La Colombe Peppermint Mocha Latte

La Colombe fans rejoice: The Peppermint Mocha Latte ($2.85) is hitting shelves at Aldi. This seasonal treat is a nice alternative to all the pumpkin spice-flavored drink options this time of year.

Park Street Deli Hot Honey Dip

The Park Street Deli Hot Honey Dip ($3.09) is another seasonal gem “Perfect for pairing with crackers, fresh veggies or drizzling over grilled meats,” Aldi says. “The hot honey dip has like a cream cheese base and it’s 🤌🏼🔥 ,” one Aldi shopper raved.