7 Best New Aldi Christmas Items Chefs Swear By Hitting Shelves Now

Aldi has amassed a cult following for a reason: The grocery store sells affordable, elevated food and drinks that even professional chefs buy. There are “easy, affordable picks that streamline prep and elevate flavor,” according to Chef Richard Temples, Chef de Cuisine and Culinary Program Manager for Sur La Table. “As a chef, I’m always looking for ways to simplify holiday cooking without losing the depth and intention that make a meal feel special. Aldi delivers on both fronts with a mix of reliable staples and easy upgrades,” he says. “These seven items help me stay efficient while still elevating the holiday table.”

4th & Heart Ghee

4th & Heart Ghee is Chef Richard’s first Aldi pick. “This is the backbone of my holiday cooking. I use it to sauté aromatics, enrich mashed potatoes, brown butter-style sauces, and brush onto rolls or turkey for a glossy finish. It’s the easiest way to add depth to almost anything,” he says.

Simply Nature Organic Chicken Broth

Next up, Simply Nature Organic Chicken Broth. "I lean on this for gravies, soups, and stuffing. When I warm it with herbs and a spoonful of ghee, it tastes like I spent all afternoon simmering it. It's also great for reviving leftovers without watering down flavor," he says.

Baker’s Corner Brown Sugar

Baker’s Corner Brown Sugar is another pantry staple he always has on hand over the holidays. “This is my holiday multitasker. Beyond baking, I whisk it into glazes for ham, toss it with roasted root vegetables, or caramelize it with for a fast, festive sauce,” he says.

Specially Selected Cranberry Orange Preserves

Specially Selected Cranberry Orange Preserves should also be on your shopping list. “This is one of my secret weapons. I use it as a glaze for pork or ham, spoon it over warm Brie for instant appetizers, or whisk it into vinaigrettes for bright, seasonal salads. It tastes handcrafted and instantly elevates any dish it touches,” says Chef Richard.

L’oven Fresh Hawaiian Sweet Rolls

L’oven Fresh Hawaiian Sweet Rolls are a chef-approved bakery item. “I reach for these when I want effortless crowd-pleasers. I toast them for leftover turkey sliders, use them in pull-apart breads, or cube them for a subtly sweet stuffing,” Chef Richard says.

Don’t bother getting fresh green beans. Chef Richard opts for Season’s Choice Frozen Green Beans. “Frozen vegetables are underrated holiday timesavers. I sauté these with shallots and lemon zest for a fresh, vibrant side that pairs well with heavy mains,” he says.

Season’s Choice Frozen Mixed Berries

And the final item on his list? Season’s Choice Frozen Mixed Berries. “I simmer these into quick sauces, spoon them over breakfast bakes for houseguests, or warm them with citrus zest for desserts. Frozen fruit is my go-to for adding seasonal color and flavor without extra prep,” he says.

“For me, the holidays are all about smart shortcuts that still deliver big flavor. Aldi’s pantry staples, elevated preserves, and frozen produce keep things streamlined so I can focus on what matters: bold flavors, warm hospitality, and dishes that bring people together,” says Chef Richard.