7 Aldi Frozen Meals Shoppers Can’t Stop Recommending

Aldi shoppers can’t stop recommending these frozen meals for easy, affordable dinners.

Aldi‘s frozen food section is impressive, especially the private label offerings for meals that are inexpensive, delicious, and versatile. Customers love the low prices and high quality of these treasures, frequently sharing their recommendations on social media and online reviews. If you’re planning an Aldi haul soon and recently cleaned out the freezer, there are some great products to stock up on: Here are seven frozen meals Aldi shoppers rave about.

Bremer Lasagna with Meat Sauce

Bremer Lasagna with Meat Sauce is a family-sized delight featuring freshly made pasta, rich meat sauce and real mozzarella cheese. “Perfect for a hearty dinner, it serves approximately 4.5 portions, ensuring everyone at the table is satisfied. Simply heat and enjoy a delicious, comforting meal,” the brand says. “The frozen lasagna is actually delicious & one of my preferred frozen lasagnas. Their frozen hashbrowns are great too,” one shopper shared.

Season’s Choice Italian Style Breaded Eggplant Cutlets

Aldi’s Season’s Choice Italian Style Breaded Eggplant Cutlets re perfect for making sandwiches, casseroles or classic Eggplant Parmigiana. “My hands down favorite frozen Aldi product is the breaded eggplant slices. Super convenient + not insanely salty. Although not inexpensive at 6$ per 1lb box they’re still 2~3$ less than other stores,” one shopper said.

Journey To India Mini Vegetable Samosa

Shoppers love the Journey To India Mini Vegetable Samosas. "The frozen vegetable samosas! I love them for a quick lunch and the spices are great," one shopper recommended. "Love the samosas. I always buy several boxes at a time, any time they're in stock," another commented.

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen French Bread Pepperoni Pizza

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen French Bread Pepperoni Pizza is another must-have frozen meal. “The French bread pizza is good. It doesn’t have air fryer instructions but I still put it in the air fryer for a quick meal,” one shopper said.

Fusia Asian Inspirations Pork Pot Stickers

Aldi’s Fusia Asian Inspirations Pork Pot Stickers are raved about by customers. “I just had them tonight in chicken broth with kung pao broccoli. I mixed some ginger into the whole thing. Delicious,” one shopper shared.

Deutsche Küche Swabian Egg Noodles Spaetzle

Shoppers wait all year for Aldi’s seasonal Deutsche Küche Swabian Egg Noodles Spaetzle to hit shelves. “I love the bags of spaetzel, they’re such a good lazy dinner,” one fan said. “Toss it in the microwave and add a bag of broccoli and some chopped-up kielbasa and I’m good for the rest of the week. Devastated that I missed them this year.”

Bremer Shepherd’s Pie

The Bremer Shepherd’s Pie is a delicious frozen meal, customers say. “These are honestly so bomb and comforting. We always get two for four people because we love it so much,” one Redditor raved.