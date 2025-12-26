Aldi just rolled out new price drops on groceries shoppers should stock up on now.

Aldi is one of America’s favorite grocery stores. While other brands are raising prices due to inflationary pressures and tariffs, Aldi is working to make food, drinks, and other groceries more affordable for consumers. In addition to offering low prices 365 days a year, the chain recently introduced ALDI Price Drops. “These extra low prices will help you save even more and highlight our commitment to providing you with great value,” the store says. What are the most recent items to plunge in price? Here are the 6 best new Aldi price drops to grab before the end of the year.

Cherub Grape Tomatoes

I love the 10-oz Cherub Grape Tomatoes, which are typically perfectly ripe, sweet, and vibrant. The mini tomatoes, great for salads, snacking, or adding to your favorite dishes, come in a plastic container convenient for washing and storing. Other stores sell this same container for $2.50 to $3, but Aldi recently dropped the price to $2.45.

Happy Farms Deli Sliced Colby Jack Cheese

Happy Farms Deli Sliced Colby Jack Cheese, 7.5 oz, is down to $1.65, and “blends the rich flavors of Colby and Monterey Jack in every slice. Ideal for sandwiches, burgers or a quick cheese platter, this cheese adds a creamy texture and mild taste to your meals,” says Aldi. The Deli Sliced Mozzarella, Muenster, Swiss, Provolone, Pepper Jack, and Medium Cheddar are also at the same new low price.

Parkview Polska Kielbasa

Parkview Polska Kielbasa, 14 oz, is a favorite among shoppers. Get it now for just $2.99. The meat is made with high-quality beef and pork and comes fully cooked, so it’s ready to enjoy in a flash. Traditionally known as Polish sausage, this flavorful meat can be enjoyed in stews, on its own, or baked with potatoes and other vegetables. And, it is made with no artificial flavors, colors, or fillers. The Beef Smoked Sausage has also been reduced to the same price.

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Toasted Cheese Ravioli

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen is a popular Aldi brand in the freezer section, and the Toasted Cheese Ravioli, 1 lb, is a favorite item. Get it now for $4.75. Each piece is filled with creamy ricotta, mozzarella, and asiago cheese and breaded to perfection. The Toasted Beef Ravioli is priced the same.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Black Angus Beef Choice Boneless Top Round Steak

Don’t skip the Aldi butcher section. Black Angus Beef Choice Boneless Top Round Steak has been reduced to $7.69. “This USDA Choice Black Angus Top Round Steak from ALDI is super lean for a tender, juicy bite every time. The fresh, never frozen black angus beef is perfect for grilling with a bold spice rub or pan-searing on your stovetop. Let it rest for a few minutes before serving to seriously enhance the steak’s flavor,” Aldi says.

Happy Farms Whipped Cream Cheese Spread

Happy Farms Whipped Cream Cheese Spread, 8 oz, is now $1.99. “Add a light and airy touch to a classic bagel with this Happy Farms Whipped Cream Cheese Spread. The gluten free spread has all the tang of cream cheese but without any heaviness. Add a dollop to your breakfast sandwich or mix in some powdered sugar to create a sweet frosting for red velvet or carrot cakes,” the brand says. Garden Vegetable, Mixed Berry, and Jalapeno varieties are also reduced to the new low price.