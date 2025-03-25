7 Aldi Groceries That Rival Fancy Brands for a Fraction of the Price

Aldi has amassed a cult following by offering superior products at a fraction of the price of competing grocers. In addition to offering some basic staples, there are a few items that rival fancy store brands that shoppers can't get enough of. Here are 7 Aldi groceries you don't want to miss, including some new items and old standbys.

Dulce De Leche Ice Cream

People are going wild over Dulce De Leche ice cream. "It's sooooo goooood! I got the last two pints of it at my store on Friday. I may have to check the other stores to see if they have more," one person commented. "Really good, tried it last week I needed to buy four more! Shrinkflation at its finest," another said

Priano Tomato Basil Stuffed Gnocchi

Looking for a gourmet meal idea? Shoppers are wild over Priano Tomato Basil Stuffed Gnocchi. "I'm eating them rn with pesto basil and Italian sausage. Delish!!" writes one. "I microwave them with some of the garlic parm butter from Sam's club. And omg, they're so good!" says another.

Milwaukee Pretzle Company Bavarian Beast

Milwaukee Pretzel Company Bavarian Beast pretzels are all the rage. "I was surprised by how good they were. Was worried they'd be dense and dry, but they were a great soft pretzel texture," one person commented. "I knew they would be awesome. The Milwaukee Pretzel Co. is pretty close to where I live & I buy these regularly as gifts for people. Everyone freaking loves them & you can get beer cheese dip to go with it that really slaps. I was so excited to see them at Aldi," another added.

Pasta Sauces

Aldi shoppers highly recommend pasta sauces. "I love their special selection marinara sauce. Tastes like Rao's to me. Glass jar with the black label," writes one Redditor. "The vodka sauce is great, too!" adds another. "The special sauce is fantastic. That's all I buy now," another says.

Moser Roth Chocolate

Head over to the chocolate aisle for Moser Roth Chocolate. "All of them are delicious..and at 1.99 a bar, no one beats the price," one Redditor reveals. "One of the best items you can get when you compare price and quality!" a second agrees.

Cheese

The cheese section of Aldi is a fan favorite. "The cheese prices cannot be beat. I always get some gouda and the cheddar parmesan blend for homemade mac and cheese," one says. "The goat cheese with blueberries is my favorite. I take it to hang outs and it's gone in an hour," one specifies. "The vintage grass fed white cheddar is great!" says another.

Guacamole

"Their guac CRUSHES imo. I love the fat chunks of avocado they leave in there personally," one shopper says. "The guacamole in the plastic tub is indeed amazing," a second confirms. "Get that guac and a container of their pico. Mix, add cumin, salt, and lime to taste. Call it a 'secret family recipe' when everyone at the potluck asks for the recipe,' another claims.