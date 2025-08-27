7 Best New Aldi Food Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Aldi shoppers know the chain has some seriously impressive deals on grocery items, easily giving some of the bigger chains a run for their money (especially when it comes to fresh produce). While visiting a store can turn into something of a treasure hunt, Aldi is always updating its inventory to add more obscure as well as big name brand items to the shelves. So what’s fresh and trending now? Here are seven of the best new Aldi items the chain says are here to stay.

Pepper Jack & Colby Cheese with Mini Round Crackers

Aldi now has the Park Street Deli Natural Pepper Jack & Colby Cheese with Mini Round Crackers ($2.85). Each pack contains three individual containers of cheese and crackers, perfect for lunchboxes or snacking on the go.

Haribo Starmix

Haribo Starmix is one of those candies that needs no introduction, and Aldi now has share backs (8oz) for just $2.19. “Is it just me, or are the Haribo gummy bears at Aldi so much better than anywhere else? They’re still soft!” one shopper said.

Southern Grove Dill Pickle Cashews

Aldi shoppers are obsessed with the new Southern Grove Dill Pickle Cashews ($4.75). “Somebody better take these away from me before I down the bag in one sitting”, one customer joked. “Between my kids and my girlfriend they don’t last long so I stashed a few away for when they’re no longer available,” another commented.

Bento’s Mini Waffle Milk Cones

Aldi has the Bento’s Mini Waffle Milk Cones in Chocolate and Sea Salt Caramel & Milk Chocolate flavors ($4.39 each). “My new favorite Aldi snack! They are much better (and bigger) than others I’ve tried,” one shopper said. “It was a happy surprise to see how big they are, especially since the ones on the bag are smaller.”

Choceur Dark Chocolate Bar

Aldi customers love the Choceur Dark Chocolate with Salty Fudge & Almond Choco Changer Chocolate Bar ($3.55). “The plain Choceur dark chocolate or the kind with almonds are both top tier. Incredibly indulgent and rich but so yummy,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Clancy’s Birthday Cake Pretzels

Aldi now has the Clancy’s Pretzels ($3.29) in Birthday Cake and Toffee flavors, and fans can’t get enough. “Please tell me these taste terrible… For the sake of my diet, don’t tell me how good these actually are,” one Redditor joked. “So gross. You definitely won’t open the bag in the car and finish it by the time you get home…” was one of many tongue-in-cheek responses.

Cookies N Cream Cake Pops

Bake House Creations Cake Pops ($5.49) are now available in Cookies N Cream, Birthday Cake, and Chocolate Cake. Fans say they are as good as the Starbucks ones at half the price. “I can only compare to the ones from Starbucks and they taste the same to me. Like a soft chewy fudgy chocolate cake,” one Redditor said.