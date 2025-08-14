Groceries are getting more expensive due to everything from inflation to tariff pressure. Luckily, stores like Aldi are lowering prices on everyday groceries to help you save money where you can. There have been some serious price drops lately on everything, including butter, bagels, and even brats. Here are 7 Aldi items with major price drops this week.

Countryside Creamery Butter

Countryside Creamery Butter – salted and unsalted – are much cheaper than usual. Get one pound’s worth of sticks for $3.49 instead of the regular price, $4.15. “Our Countryside Creamery Butter Sticks are the perfect option for baking and cooking, or for use with your favorite foods. Discover the creamy and smooth taste for yourself. ALDI always offers quality dairy options at affordable prices,” says the store.

Bagels

Multiple varieties of L’oven Fresh bagels, including plain, blueberry, and French toast, are on sale. Usually $2.19, get them for $1.89 for six. “L’oven Fresh Maple French Toast Bagels bring a delightful twist to your breakfast with a rich maple flavor. Each bagel has 9 grams of protein, making them a satisfying choice to start your day. Enjoy them toasted with butter or topped with your favorite spread for a quick and tasty meal. Start your day with the delicious taste of maple French toast in a convenient bagel form,” Aldi writes.

Nature’s Nectar Orange Juice

Nature’s Nectar Orange Juice is also a steal this week at Aldi. Multiple varieties are on sale, $3.99 instead of $4.69. “Nature’s Nectar Orange Juice with Pulp is 100% juice and never from concentrate. Enjoy the rich, tangy taste of fresh oranges with every sip. Perfect for a refreshing morning drink or a citrusy addition to smoothies and recipes. Indulge in the natural flavor and texture that only high pulp can provide. Enjoy a burst of pure orange goodness any time of the day with Nature’s Nectar Orange Juice with Pulp,” Aldi writes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Happy Farms Cream Cheese

Happy Farms Cream Cheese is also discounted. Usually, it is $1.85, but the original and light versions are $0.20 less, $1.65. “Happy Farms Cream Cheese is made with milk and blended with cream for a rich, smooth texture. Perfect for spreading on bagels, adding to your favorite recipes or creating creamy dips,” they say.

Bake Shop Strawberry Cheese Danish

Bake Shop Strawberry Cheese Danish has also been marked down from $3.39 from $3.85. “Treat yourself to something sweet with this Bake Shop Strawberry Cheese Danish! The light and fluffy danish is lined with stripes of flavorful strawberry filling, sharp cheese, and sweet icing. Enjoy yours with a steaming cup of tea or a mug of hot coffee to start your day off right!” Aldi writes.

Beer Bratwurst

Not sure what to throw on the grill for you end-of-summer barbeques? Beer Bratwurst is a bargain at the new lower price, $3.89. “Looking for a bolder tasting bratwurst? Look no further than our Beer Bratwurst, packed with delicious flavor and perfect for grilling. Enjoy alone in a tasty bun, topped with mustard or your favorite condiments, or even chopped and used in pasta sauces, soups, and more. With premium cuts of pork, each bite is flavorful, fresh, and delicious. Discover all of our fresh meat products at affordable prices when you shop with us,” Aldi said.

Priano Herb Chicken Tortelloni

Pasta night is getting cheaper. Priano Herb Chicken Tortelloni is just $6.45. Aldi explains the pasta is “filled with chicken blended with ricotta cheese, vegetables and the finest herbs. Ready in just 3 minutes, it makes for a quick and delicious meal. Try serving it with chicken broth and veggies for a hearty soup. This pasta is perfect for a family dinner. Enjoy the taste inspired by Italy.”