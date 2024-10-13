10 Aldi Items Customers Are Raving About in 2024

The fast-growing grocer Aldi has built a reputation for providing high-quality store-brand items at low prices, helping the discount chain to develop an almost cult-like following, similar to the hype you would see for stores like Costco and Trader Joe's.

In 2024, customers could not get enough of many tried-and-true grocery items that line Aldi's shelves. Shoppers took to the internet to let their voices be heard, and many did not shy away from letting others know exactly what to add to their shopping cart the next time they make a grocery run at Aldi.

The following products are all the rage at Aldi in 2024. If you are new to shopping at Aldi, be sure to keep these products on your grocery list and check them out for yourself. These span the entire store, from snacks to frozen meals.

Benton's Peanut Butter Filled Cookies

Nutrition : (Per 2 Cookies)

Calories : 160

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 100 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 2 g

Aldi carries many store-brand products with similar ingredients and details that resemble popular national brands, affectionately called "knock-offs" by customers. Don't consider the Benton's Peanut Butter Filled Cookies as anything you would settle for if you cannot find a box of Girl Scout Cookies in stores. According to one Redditor, putting these cookies in the freezer is a great way to enjoy them, adding, "They're handy for using as spoons to scoop ice cream out of the bowl." They admit, "I plead the fifth on whether I've eaten a whole bag at one time for either lunch or dinner."

15 Best Aldi Products You Can Find in October

LiveGfree Sweet Chili Brown Rice Crisps

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 140

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

Gluten-averse snackers can find various flavors of LiveGfree rice crisps in Aldi stores. Customers cannot get enough of the Sweet Chili variety, with one fan on Reddit sharing, "My god, they're so good." Word has gotten around regarding the popularity of the Sweet Chili Brown Rice Crisps, creating a supply issue for some shoppers. Another Redditor added, "Don't talk good about the Sweet Chili Crisps. It's already hard enough for me to get."

Millville Frosted Strawberry Toaster Tarts

Nutrition : (Per 1 Pastry)

Calories : 200

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 2 g

Aldi's version of the popular Pop-Tarts breakfast pastries are known as Milville Toaster Tarts. Like Pop Tarts, shoppers at Aldi can find numerous flavors, including the popular Frosted Strawberry variety. One fan on Reddit heralds Aldi's as the superior version as far as flavor is concerned, writing, "I bought Strawberry Toaster Tarts at Aldi one week and Strawberry Pop Tarts at Walmart the next week, and the Aldi ones were better by MILES. They actually taste like strawberry and not just sugar."

13 Must-Have Aldi Products for 2024, According to Shoppers

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Original Thin Crust Pepperoni Pizza

Nutrition : (Per 1 Slice)

Calories : 350

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 720 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 14 g

Frozen pizzas are an excellent meal solution when you're short on time and have to feed a crowd. At Aldi, customers love Mama Cozzi's frozen pizza products, with the Thin Crust Pepperoni Pizza as one of the standouts. The pizza gets bonus points for its price, portion size, and flavor. As one Redditor describes, the "ginormous pizza" is something "that the kids absolutely love! It's not bad for a frozen pizza and pretty cheap."

Specially Selected Ahi Tuna

Nutrition : (Per 4-oz. Serving)

Calories : 130

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 370 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 28 g

The frozen foods section at Aldi is another treasure trove for savvy repeat customers. Among the frozen proteins available, the Specially Selected Ahi Tuna is an excellent value that can be transformed into several different meal solutions. One Redditor noted that the sushi grade tuna is a favorite, sharing, "It's $5 at my store and makes really good poke, marinated seared tuna, or tuna tacos."

The 12 Best Frozen Foods at Aldi Right Now

Goat Cheese

Nutrition : (Per 1-oz. Serving)

Calories : 80

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 80 mg

Carbs : 0.5 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0.5 g)

Protein : 5 g

Across the board, Aldi shoppers love the grocery chain for its wide cheese selection. No matter which kind of cheese you prefer, customers repeatedly assure would-be shoppers there's something for everyone. One Redditor raves about the "huge cheese wall," writing, "Little goat cheese logs, smoked cheddar and gouda, fresh mozzarella pearls, string cheese, sliced cheeses for sandwiches…Lots of things to use for charcuterie."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The goat cheese, in particular, is a favorite. "The prices are amazingly lower than anywhere else I've been," wrote another Redditor. "For example, the goat cheese that we pay $1.99 for at Aldi is $5.99 at the nearby supermarket. Same cheese, same amount."

Specially Selected Vanilla Premium Ice Cream

Nutrition : (Per 2/3 Cup Serving)

Calories : 340

Fat : 22 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g)

Sodium : 75 mg

Carbs : 31 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 31 g)

Protein : 6 g

It can be challenging to find desserts that use high-quality ingredients, but that's precisely why Aldi customers highlight the Specially Selected Vanilla Premium Ice Cream as a popular item. The ice cream has been a favorite for years, as one Redditor points out: "The Aldi premium vanilla ice cream is the real deal," noting the lack of filler ingredients like gums that "give the illusion of quality."

More customers have sung the praises of Aldi's vanilla ice cream recently, with one Redditor commenting, "I buy several pints when they have it because it goes fast at my Aldi." Another user noted on Reddit that the per-ounce price is competitive with the Kirkland Signature premium vanilla ice cream at Costco, another grocery-store favorite among repeat customers.

Aldi vs. Lidl: 7 Major Differences Between the Popular Grocers

Clancy's Kettle Chips

Nutrition :

Original Kettle Chips (Per 15 Chips)

Calories : 150

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 90 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 1 g

Shoppers can face decision paralysis when wandering up and down the snack aisle at their local grocery store. Aldi is no exception, with several flavors and varieties to choose from. To cut through the noise, Aldi fans repeatedly single out Clancy's Kettle Chips as the go-to snack option. As one Redditor comments, "I never get the regular chips; I get the kettle chips. The kettle is insanely good." Unique flavors abound, including Hot Honey, Jalapeño, Salt and Vinegar, and Everything Bagel. Another Redditor suggests to would-be Aldi shoppers, "Always go for the kettle."

Clancy's Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Pieces

Nutrition : (Per 10 Pieces)

Calories : 130

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 4 g

The irresistible salty flavor and crunchy texture in Clancy's Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Pieces make them one of the most popular Aldi snack options. Shoppers go as far as to say they trump all other snacks found elsewhere. "The Clancy Peanut Butter Pretzels are the best on the market," one Redditor asserts, "and to me, it's not even close." The snack has been a top choice for years, with another self-described "big fan" on Reddit writing, "The price is still better than getting the same thing anywhere else."

10 Best Aldi Foods for Your Air Fryer

Moser Roth Chocolates

Nutrition :

Dark Chocolate (Per 1 Bar)

Calories : 150

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 2 g

Chocolate aficionados will be happy to hear about Aldi's impressive collection of sweets available in store. While there are several brands to choose from, Moser Roth chocolates have been mentioned repeatedly in recent callouts for favorite Aldi products. One Redditor explains simply, "Moser Roth is out of this world."

While quality chocolate can come at a higher price point, Aldi shoppers love the value of Moser Roth compared to how good it tastes. Another Redditor added, "Moser Roth is the best dollar-for-dollar dark chocolate we can even get in the United States." As seen with other store-brand favorites from Aldi, anyone who is a fan of chocolate can rest assured they won't get stuck with lower-quality snack options just because they are shopping at an affordable grocery chain.