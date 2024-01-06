15 Best Aldi Products You Can Find In January

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The holiday shopping season has officially come to a close, but Aldi is giving customers plenty of new reasons to break out their wallets again in the new year.

The discount grocer recently unveiled its selection of Aldi Finds hitting stores in January 2024. For the uninitiated, Aldi Finds are specialty items only offered for a limited time to help customers discover new products. New items are released each week and often include unique foods, household items, clothing, and pet accessories. Aldi's "Aisle of Shame"—the part of the store that boasts a seemingly random assortment of toys, clothing, and home decor—houses many of these kinds of products.

We've rounded up some of the best Aldi Finds coming to stores this month to help shoppers who are always on the hunt for exciting new or seasonal items to try. Just keep in mind that these are only a small portion of all the January 2024 Aldi Finds, so make sure to keep an eye out during your next shopping trip for other hidden gems.

Read on for the 15 best Aldi Finds you can score this month!

Clancy's Garlic Parmesan and Bacon Habanero Pretzel Slims

Aldi already sells Clancy's Pretzel Slims—similar in look and taste to the popular Pretzel Crisps brand—in Original and Everything flavors. But starting on Jan. 24, customers will have two additional flavors to choose from: Garlic Parmesan and Bacon Habanero. Customers will be able to score bags for $2.19 apiece.

Huntington Home Valentine's Day Gnomes

With Christmas, New Year's Day, and all of the other end-of-year holidays now behind us, consumers can start planning for the next big winter holiday: Valentine's Day. On Jan. 10, Aldi will start selling Valentine's Day gnomes in a range of adorable designs. Think festive red and pink clothing, heart-emblazoned hats, and fake roses. The gnomes will cost $8.99.

Whole & Simple Protein Bowls

On the hunt for convenient yet healthy lunches? If so, Aldi is adding two items to its shelves that might fit the bill. The Whole & Simple Tahini & Chickpea Protein Bowl and Edamame Energy Bowl, both of which have been offered at Aldi in the past, will make a grand return on Jan. 10. The Tahini & Chickpea Protein Bowl features a rice blend, vegetable blend, sauce, and green and white garbanzo beans. Meanwhile, the Edamame Energy Bowl features a rice and quinoa blend, vegetable blend, edamame beans, black sesame seeds, and sauce. Aldi is selling both for $3.19.

Specially Selected N. Atlantic Lobster Tails

Just because Aldi is a discount retailer doesn't mean it can't be a destination for luxurious foods. The grocery chain will start selling Specially Selected N. Atlantic Lobster Tails on Jan. 31 for $12.99. If you're planning to serve the tasty crustacean for Valentine's Day or an upcoming date night, just make sure to grab some butter and sides to go along with it.

Emporium Selection Valentine's Day Cheese Assortment

Festive gnomes are far from the only Valentine's Day items that will soon hit Aldi's shelves. Come Jan. 31, the retailer will bring back its popular heart-shaped cheese assortments, which it has sold seasonally since at least 2019. The boxes will cost just $3.99, so you can gift it to the cheese lover in your life this Valentine's Day without breaking the bank.

Crofton 10-Inch Cast Iron Deep Skillet

A good cast iron skillet is a staple in any kitchen. And on Jan. 24, Aldi will start selling a version of the quintessential cooking tool. The 10-inch Crofton brand skillet has deep sides and costs just $12.99. So, if you've been looking to add a cast iron item to your collection of cookware, keep your eyes peeled for this Aldi skillet later this month.

Breakfast Best Protein Pancakes

Protein lovers, rejoice! The Breakfast Best Protein Pancakes, which were reportedly offered for a limited time in early 2023, are coming back to Aldi on Jan. 10. Each $3.99 pack comes with 12 pancakes and offers 14 grams of protein per serving.

Sundae Shoppe Strawberries and Cream Rose Cones

Making their grand return to Aldi's frozen aisle, the Strawberries & Cream Rose Cones will be available for purchase again starting on Jan. 31. The returning fan-favorite treats feature strawberry and cream-flavored "ice desserts" packed inside a cocoa-flavored waffle cone. A box of four cones will be priced at $3.99.

Heart to Tail Ultra Cozy Pet Sweaters

Costco members have been fawning over the new Kirkland Signature Logo Pet Hoodies lately—but Aldi isn't letting the warehouse club have all the pet-related fun. The discount grocer will start selling Heart to Tail Ultra Cozy Pet Sweaters on Jan. 10 for $5.99. They'll be available in several colors and designs, including mint, leopard print, and stripes.

Wicked Grove Brunch Pack

Aldi's Wicked Grove Pearsecco is one of the discount grocer's most popular alcohol options. In great news for fans of the pear-flavored cider, Aldi will release a new seasonal Wicked Grove Hard Cider Brunch Pack on Jan. 12. It features three cans each of Pearsecco, Paloma, Mimosa, and Bellini flavors for $15.99.

Squishmallows

Squishmallows are popping up just about everywhere these days—and Aldi is no exception. A variety of plush toys from the popular brand will hit Aldi's shelves on Jan. 24. The assortment will feature several 12-inch toys that all cost $12.99, including waffle, alpaca, and raccoon-themed plushies. Aldi will also sell a few eight-inch Valentine's Day-themed Squishmallows for $7.99, including wooly mammoths and squirrels decorated with hearts.

Simply Nature Soups

Just in time for the coldest part of the year, Aldi introduced three organic soups under its exclusive Simply Nature brand on Jan. 3. The first is a Carrot Ginger Soup chock full of roasted red peppers, green chickpeas, and mild sweet chili peppers. The second is a Hearty Lentil Soup with quinoa and spinach, while the third is a Porcini Mushroom Soup with oyster, shiitake, and porcini mushrooms. Aldi is selling all of the soups in 14.5-ounce containers for $2.99.

Ambiano Milk Frother

Who says you need to visit a coffee shop for a fancy drink with frothy milk? On Jan. 17, Aldi will start selling Ambiano Milk Frothers with frothing pitchers for $7.99. So, if you're able to snag one once they hit shelves in a couple of weeks, you can start adding as much foamy milk to your coffee as your heart desires.

Mama Cozzi's Spinach, Mushroom & Garlic Pizza

Aldi has no shortage of fan-favorite frozen pizzas that are great for busy weeknights, but customers will soon have an extra option to sample. The returning Mama Cozzi's Spinach, Mushroom & Garlic Pizza will rejoin Aldi's frozen pie selection on Jan. 10. It features tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and of course, spinach, mushrooms, and garlic on a rising crust. Each pizza will cost $4.49.

Oh Me, Oh My! Strawberry Mimosa

Like the Wicked Grove Brunch Pack, the Oh Me, Oh My! Strawberry Mimosa is another seasonal alcohol option coming to Aldi on Jan. 12. Made with real fruit juice, the strawberry flavor is a new take on the classic combination of orange juice and sparkling wine. The 21-plus crowd will be able to snag a bottle for $8.99 once these products hit shelves.