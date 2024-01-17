Aldi Is Slashing Prices On Its Most Popular Super Bowl Party Foods

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Aldi has long boasted a loyal following for its bargain prices on all sorts of staple grocery items. But if you stop by the discount grocery chain to stock up on Super Bowl essentials in the coming weeks, you'll find yourself paying even fewer of your hard-earned dollars than usual.

Aldi just announced that it will soon roll out a 25% discount on a variety of foods that are perfect for serving at upcoming Super Bowl parties. The markdowns will be available starting on Jan. 31 and run through Feb. 13, so customers will have plenty of time to pick up discounted Super Bowl foods before the big game on Feb. 11.

The selection of discounted items will range from appetizers to pizza to classic snacks. For example, Park Street Deli Fresh Guacamole will be marked down to $3.29 from its original suggested price of $4.49 (prices may vary by location). Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Take and Bake Five Cheese Deli Pizza will drop from $6.15 to $4.59, while Clancy's Wavy Potato Chips will drop from $2.19 to $1.59. Customers can check out the announcement for more details on which grocery items are slated to be marked down later this month.

This is only the latest instance in which Aldi has slashed its prices ahead of a major holiday or event. In both 2023 and 2022, for example, the retailer lowered prices on a range of Thanksgiving foods ahead of the fall holiday. It also discounted more than 250 items over the summer of 2023 to help customers struggling to handle elevated grocery prices.

"Just like a quarterback leads their team, Aldi is championing shoppers by reducing our already low prices on the most popular Big Game foods," Scott Patton, vice president of national buying, said in a statement. "Year-round, we look for every opportunity to save customers time and money. This game day, we're investing in our customers even more by offering an additional 25% off their spreads—whether they're rooting for their favorite team, watching the halftime show, or laughing during the commercial breaks."

In other Aldi news, the company announced earlier this month that it successfully met a goal to eliminate plastic shopping bags from all of its stores in the country by the end of 2023. Aldi has also committed to transitioning to natural refrigerants at all of its American stores before the end of 2035 to make them more environmentally friendly.