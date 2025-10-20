7 Best Aldi Products With Steep Price Drops This Week

Aldi products are already on the more affordable side so when they have a sale or special deals happening, shoppers can save a ton of money. These special bargains never seem to last long so customers know to stock up on their favorite goods while they can—there’s no telling when prices will shoot back up again. With groceries so expensive these days, Aldi is one of the best places to find hidden gems. Here are seven Aldi products with steep price drops this week.

Gala Apples

Aldi shoppers can grab 3 lbs of Gala Apples for just $1.99 right now. “Crisp, sweet and ready to eat, Fresh Gala Apples are perfect for any occasion. Enjoy them as a quick snack, slice them into salads or bake them into a classic apple pie. These versatile apples are a staple in any kitchen. Add them to your cart for a fresh and satisfying treat,” the chain says.

Hawaiian Sweet Rolls

The L’oven Fresh Hawaiian Sweet Rolls are now just $1.99 for 12 rolls, perfect for sandwiches, snacks, and more. “One pack comes with 12 rolls that can be used for a special occasion like Thanksgiving, for lunch when you’re craving a sweet pastry, or for dinner to enjoy with spaghetti and meat sauce,” according to Aldi. “L’oven Fresh Hawaiian Sweet Rolls have 0 grams of trans fat per serving and 5 grams of total sugars.”

Aged Reserve White Cheddar Cheese

Aldi has the Emporium Selection Aged Reserve White Cheddar Cheese, 10 oz for just $2.49.

"This cheddar is perfect for slicing onto sandwiches or melting into a creamy mac and cheese," Aldi says. "Keep it refrigerated and pair it with your favorite wine for a delightful snack that impresses." This cheese would be ideal for a nice charcuterie board, too.

Bake Shop Triple Chocolate Creme Cake

This one is definitely something for a special occasion. The Bake Shop Triple Chocolate Creme Cake is $4.49 and very pretty to look at. “The chocolate cake is topped with a sprinkle of chocolate chips and a delectable chocolate drizzle. It’s a decadent way to celebrate any occasion!” Aldi says.

Baker’s Corner Evaporated Milk

Perfect for home bakers, the Baker’s Corner Evaporated Milk is just $0.95 per can. “Evaporated milk can be used to make popular desserts such as flan, cakes, and brownies. It can also be used to make creamy soups, casseroles, and more,” Aldi suggests. This type also has added vitamin D.

Savoritz Vegetable Entertainment Crackers

The Savoritz Vegetable Entertainment Crackers ($1.49) are perfect for snacking or a nice charcuterie board. “Made with fresh garden vegetables, the crispy crackers are lightly seasoned and have a slightly savory flavor,” the chain says. “Top yours with veggie slices and cream cheese, or go for a classic party snack with creamy cheese and cured meats.”

Burman’s Parmesan Garlic Wing Sauce

Aldi fan-favorite Burman’s Parmesan Garlic Wing Sauce is now just $2.09, and a very versatile item to stock up on. “Perfect for wings, this sauce combines Parmesan and garlic for a taste that’s simply irresistible. Use it to marinate chicken, drizzle over pizza or enhance your grilled veggies,” Aldi suggests.