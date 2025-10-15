7 Best New Aldi Finds Dropping Mid-October

Aldi is hitting it out of the park right now with amazing grocery and household finds customers are raving about. From protein shakes to returning seasonal favorites, fans are really excited about what’s available in stores and online right now. Whether you’re looking for Halloween gems or Scrub Daddy dupes, the chain has you covered. Here are seven of the best new Aldi finds dropping mid-October.

Chocolate Ultra Filtered Milkshake

The new Chocolate Ultra Filtered Milkshake ($8.79) contains an impressive 30g of protein per serving. This shake is also available in Vanilla flavor, and contains four servings per pack. Perfect to keep on hand for post-workout wellness!

Specially Selected Creme Brulee

The seasonal Specially Selected Creme Brulee ($2.19) is perfect for a dinner party dessert, or just a party treat. “Anyone try the Aldi crème brulée? I happen to have a torch and thought it was sooo perfect,” one fan raved. “Sugar topping comes in a packet separately that you pour on top and either torch or broil. The custard itself is smooth and creamy, sweet and it perfectly satisfied a craving for crème brulée that I was having!”

7 Best New Aldi Finds Hitting Shelves October 8th

Beef Flavored Protein Ramen

The Chef’s Cupboard Beef Flavored Protein Ramen ($1.55) is the perfect cold weather food. “The new instant ramen cups with 20g of protein are so delicious. I added 2 hard boiled eggs & cilantro. The broth is absolutely delicious. 32grams of protein total for this quick meal!” one happy fan said.

Simms Original Grass Fed Beef Sticks

Simms Original Grass Fed Beef Sticks ($14.29) are another great seasonal snack which contains 10g of protein per serving. Fans can choose between the original flavor or Jalapeno, both made with 100% grass fed and finished beef.

Park Street Deli Chocolate Chip Cannoli Dip

The Park Street Deli Chocolate Chip Cannoli Dip ($3.29) is another delicious seasonal treat back on shelves. “Didn’t have any wafers in the house but had a pack of Biscoff. Now we can’t stop eating them 😅,” one customer said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Power Force Multi Texture Sponge

The Power Force Multi Texture Sponge ($2.19) is adorable and very effective. “I love them but S.D. are better. For the price though, I can’t beat it and it does a better job than a normal sponge,” one shopper said.

7 Best Aldi Items With Steep Price Drops This Week

Halloween Ghost Shaped Cheese Pizza

The Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Halloween Ghost Shaped Cheese Pizza ($4.99) is a must-have seasonal item. “So delicious. I had to go back and buy two more before they’re gone!! The cheese sauce was amazing and the crust got sooooo crunchy,” one customer said.