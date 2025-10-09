7 Best New Aldi Items Hitting Shelves This Week

Aldi shoppers looking for a bargain have some fantastic options to choose from this month, from new fall favorites to delicious snacks and drinks. The discount chain is constantly updating its inventory and customers know there are likely to be new items every time they walk into the store. If you’re planning a shopping trip soon and need inspiration for your list, check out these seven best new Aldi items hitting shelves this month.

Simply Nature Organic Harvest Apple Chicken Sausage

Simply Nature Organic Harvest Apple Chicken Sausage will be hitting shelves soon. “I like it cut into pieces, along with cubes of either butternut squash or sweet potatoes, red onion pieces, apples, and bell peppers pieces. Toss with olive oil and salt and pepper and roast on a baking sheet. Super easy dinner,” one Redditor said.

Jiffy All Purpose Baking Mix

Jiffy All Purpose Baking Mix is hitting shelves next week. “I use it for drop biscuits and for sausage balls. I like it better than Bisquick. I’ve been using it for years,” one shopper said via Facebook.

Shin Ramyun Gold Spicy Chicken Ramen

Shin Ramyun Gold Spicy Chicken Ramen is another fan-favorite brand at Aldi. "I spotted this Shin Ramyun for the first time at my Aldi and at a really good price too. Iykyk. These are the ABSOLUTE best instant noodles. Ever!" one customer said.

Traditional Cut Ribbon Noodles

The imported Specially Selected Traditional Cut Ribbon Noodles are made with just durum wheat semolina and eggs.

Chobani Apple Pie a la Mode

Chobani Creations Apple Pie a la Mode Flavored Greek Yogurt is hitting Aldi shelves soon and fans are obsessed with this seasonal item. “I tried one of them myself a while ago, and it was absolutely delicious. I sure hope it’s not a limited time flavor, because I think it’s one of the best yogurts I’ve ever eaten,” one Redditor said.

Cholula Original Hot Sauce

Aldi will soon have the iconic Cholula Original Hot Sauce on shelves. “I actually have a mini bottle by my bedside.. only for the fact that I like to sneak a small bag of chips and like a dab of goodness,” one Redditor shared.

Sundae Shoppe Pumpkin Ice Cream Sandwiches

The seasonal Sundae Shoppe Pumpkin Ice Cream Sandwiches will be on shelves next week. “We buy a lot of individually wrapped ice cream treats at Aldi. Our garage freezer always has a good selection. The cones are really good and the ice cream sandwiches are comparable to name brand ones,” one shopper said.