Once-Popular Burger Chain Abruptly Shuts Down After 13 Years

Almost Famous has served up its last hamburger. This week, the popular UK burger chain, with outlets in Manchester, Liverpool, and Leeds, announced its closure with a lengthy post on its website. Open for over 13 years, the restaurant became a popular eatery for creative burgers and offering various fries. Here is what you need to know about the closure.

Almost Famous announced the news on their website. "It is with broken hearts and tearful eyes that we must announce the closure of Almost Famous," they wrote. "The current economic climate has proven too challenging for us to overcome. The lingering debt from Covid, rising costs across every aspect of the business, and a tightening in people's ability to spend on dining out have created an impossible situation. Despite our best efforts, we are no longer able to continue. Ironically, while our venues remain busy and our reviews are glowing, the financial pressures stacked against us have made it impossible to sustain the business- making this scenario even more heartbreaking."

"For over 13 incredible years, Almost Famous has been at the forefront of the burger and casual dining scene. We've served over a million burgers, hosted countless amazing guests, and had the privilege of working alongside some of the most talented and passionate people in hospitality. It has been an unforgettable journey, and we hope we've been able to create lasting memories, happy moments, and plenty of smiles along the way," the statement continues.

They added that their stuff has been "like family" to them, "and this is the hardest part of all," they wrote. "To our amazing staff, we are deeply sorry that we couldn't weather the storm for you. Please know we will do everything we can to support you during this transition." They also asked if anyone in the hospitality industry has job opportunities, to reach out to them to help their team find new jobs.

"To everyone who's been part of our story – thank you from the bottom of our hearts. The memories we've made together will stay with us forever," they added. "This isn't how we wanted the story to end, but we are proud of everything we accomplished and the joy we brought to so many. And while we must say goodbye for now, we hold onto the hope that Almost Famous may return one day in some form."

Beau Myers founded Almost Famous in 2012. Popular menu items included their five types of french fries and their trademark Famous burger, a double cheeseburger, salad stack, pickles, famous sauce, and bacon ketchup, and the Phoenix, a double cheeseburger, bacon, shoestring onions, frazzles, red chillies, redneck BBQ, bacon bacon mayo, and bacon ketchup