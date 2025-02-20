7 Amazon.com Groceries That Shoppers Call the Store's Best-Kept Secrets

Amazon is making some serious inroads into the grocery market, selling a variety of goods under the 355, Happy Belly, Aplenty, Amazon Saver, Amazon Kitchen, Fresh, and Amazon Grocery private labels. From snacks to frozen foods, the items on offer are often better than name brands, and in many cases, significantly cheaper. "We're always looking to make grocery shopping easier, faster and more affordable for our customers," said Claire Peters, worldwide vice president of Amazon Fresh. "With expanded Prime member savings, the introduction of the new Amazon Saver brand and simplified online shopping, it's now easier than ever to get your weekly grocery shopping done on a budget with Amazon Fresh, whether you're browsing the aisles or filling your online cart." Here are 7 Amazon brand foods customers are obsessed with.

Amazon Fresh Basil Pesto

Shoppers rave about the Amazon Fresh Basil Pesto ($3.69 for 8 oz). "I cannot get enough of this pesto. It is delicious. Love it on flatbread with sundried tomato and mozzarella. I recently added to spanakopita and definitely enhanced the dish. The jars are super cute and are great for repurposing."

Amazon Fresh Raw Wildflower Honey

The Amazon Fresh Raw Wildflower Honey ($7.69 for 16 oz) is another big hit with shoppers. "We started using more natural sweeteners for everything so this is ideal for tea or toast or anything we need to make a tad sweeter such as yogurt. Great flavor and cost!" one customer said. "Can report that other family members reach for this honey more often than local store bought product," another confirmed.

Amazon Saver Garlic Powder

Amazon shoppers are obsessed with the Amazon Saver Garlic Powder, just $0.89 for 2.5 oz. "Who could've thought you can buy spices for cheaper than at the Dollar Tree. Smell is amazing as all garlic powder. The quality and taste is superb and again, total value for dirt cheap!" one customer wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Amazon Grocery Deluxe Mac & Cheese Shells

Amazon Grocery Deluxe Mac & Cheese Shells ($1.89 for 12 oz) is a hidden gem, shoppers say. "Smooth cheese sauce and a great value," one said. "I was so shocked this Mac n cheese was really good," another agreed. "Was really good until my dog ate a whole pot of it when I wasn't in the room," a third joked.

Amazon Aplenty Salted Caramel Chocolate Crisps

The Amazon Aplenty Salted Caramel Chocolate Crisps ($3.09 for 4.4 oz) are addictive, customers say. "Not a chocolate person, but my kids and husband love these," one shopper commented. "Every time I order, I get him a sleeve because no doubt he will be asking for one. From what I hear the taste is amazing and meld well together. They are melt in your mouth ready type of quality. And although the price has gone up, it's better than over paying for Hershey." Another shopper raved about the flavor, saying it's "Crispy, sweet and so melty in your mouth. Extremely hard to have just one. Or 10. Recommend buying when you have a plan or a safe word or dial a friend to keep you from eating the entire container."

Amazon Aplenty Extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese Snack Sticks

Customers love the Amazon Aplenty Extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese Snack Sticks ($4.89 for 9 oz). "These are really good cheese sticks, I like to have them on hand for snacking before dinner. The flavor is strong and satisfying. Much better than a simple string cheese option," one happy shopper said. "We love extra sharp cheddar cheese and this has great flavor. Being each piece is individually wrapped it's also perfect for snacking, at home or when out and about. It also came in handy when making a charcuterie board over the holidays, I simply cut pieces into squares. And the price makes it a fantastic deal!" another customer raved.

Happy Belly Peanut Butter Sandwich Cremes

Amazon's Happy Belly Peanut Butter Sandwich Cremes ($2.99 for 1 pound) are made with real peanut butter and are a hit with customers who say it's better than the name brand versions. "This Amazon Peanut butter cookies are really delicious 😋," one customer said. "I was amazed at how much better Amazon brands taste compared to other leading brands. (like Oreo, Nutter Butter, Franz, etc…..). These cookies are not to sweet or to blah, they are just right. Sometimes I like to have these cookies with a hot cup of tea or coffee. Family friendly favorite 😍. Totally recommend 👌."