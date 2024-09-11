Amazon Launches Cheap New Grocery Line with Staples Under $5

Following the launch of low-priced private-label brands from Walmart and Target earlier this year, Amazon is rolling out its own budget-friendly grocery line.

This week, the retail giant unveiled Amazon Saver, its new "no-frills brand" that will specialize in affordable groceries. It will include an assortment of shelf-stable and perishable staples, from crackers and cookies to canned fruits and condiments. Most of these products will cost less than $5, and Prime members will receive an additional 10% off.

25 Best Amazon Back-to-School Items to Snag Before They Sell Out

The company said it has already started to introduce Amazon Saver with several products and will add more than 100 items to the lineup over time. In addition to Amazon Saver, Amazon has other private-label food brands, including Amazon Fresh, Amazon Kitchen, 365 by Whole Foods Market, and Happy Belly.

The company also announced this week that it's expanding the Prime savings program at Amazon Fresh by reducing the prices of more than 3,000 grocery items. According to the retailer, this is "far beyond the hundreds of items at 10% off previously made available at Amazon Fresh." The new savings are available both in-store and online.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

As part of this offer, Prime members can get up to 50% off eight to 15 grocery items that rotate each week and 25% off more than 1,200 rotating Prime-exclusive grocery items and household staples. The retailer is also offering 10% off more than 1,700 products from Amazon's private-label brands.

The Best New Grocery Products of 2024

Beyond the new discounted offerings, Amazon noted that it has made multiple enhancements to its Amazon Fresh online shopping experience. For instance, the retailer has created intuitive shopping zones that group items by theme, such as exclusive Prime member deals and seasonal favorites. Additionally, Amazon highlighted its "repeat items" feature, which allows customers to automatically add frequently purchased items to their carts. Shoppers can also make recurring reservations by selecting day and time windows for weekly grocery orders.

"We're always looking to make grocery shopping easier, faster, and more affordable for our customers," Claire Peters, worldwide vice president of Amazon Fresh, said in a press release. "With expanded Prime member savings, the introduction of the new Amazon Saver brand, and simplified online shopping, it's now easier than ever to get your weekly grocery shopping done on a budget with Amazon Fresh—whether you're browsing the aisles or filling your online cart."

You can sign up for an Amazon Prime membership for $14.99 per month or $139 per year. You can also start a 30-day trial if eligible.